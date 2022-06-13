iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.35
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:15:55 PM

Globus Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.19

-0.81

-0.68

Depreciation

0

0

-0.28

-0.28

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

-0.08

Working capital

-0.08

-0.66

-0.31

0.06

Other operating items

Operating

-0.13

-0.85

-1.47

-0.99

Capital expenditure

0

-6.56

-0.03

0.03

Free cash flow

-0.13

-7.41

-1.5

-0.96

Equity raised

-26.58

-25.33

-23.58

-22.01

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

3.6

-0.02

0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-26.72

-29.15

-25.1

-22.95

