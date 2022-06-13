Globus Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.19
-0.81
-0.68
Depreciation
0
0
-0.28
-0.28
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
-0.08
Working capital
-0.08
-0.66
-0.31
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
-0.85
-1.47
-0.99
Capital expenditure
0
-6.56
-0.03
0.03
Free cash flow
-0.13
-7.41
-1.5
-0.96
Equity raised
-26.58
-25.33
-23.58
-22.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
3.6
-0.02
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-26.72
-29.15
-25.1
-22.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.