|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1.06
8.33
0.08
0
yoy growth (%)
-87.27
-99.89
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.17
-0.1
-0.3
As % of sales
1,25,630.18
2,14,201.68
125.44
0
Other costs
-0.04
-0.69
-0.5
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4,19,195.28
8,30,401.8
635.91
0
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.87
-0.52
-0.54
OPM
-5,44,725.47
-10,44,503.48
-661.35
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.28
-0.28
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.68
0
0.15
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.19
-0.81
-0.68
Taxes
0
0
-0.05
-0.08
Tax rate
0
0
6.96
12.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-0.19
-0.87
-0.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
-0.19
-0.87
-0.77
yoy growth (%)
-69.65
-77.96
12.86
-79.74
NPM
-5,52,143.39
-2,31,571.78
-1,093.52
0
