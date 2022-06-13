iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jun 13, 2022|03:15:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Globus Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1.06

8.33

0.08

0

yoy growth (%)

-87.27

-99.89

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.17

-0.1

-0.3

As % of sales

1,25,630.18

2,14,201.68

125.44

0

Other costs

-0.04

-0.69

-0.5

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4,19,195.28

8,30,401.8

635.91

0

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.87

-0.52

-0.54

OPM

-5,44,725.47

-10,44,503.48

-661.35

0

Depreciation

0

0

-0.28

-0.28

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.68

0

0.15

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.19

-0.81

-0.68

Taxes

0

0

-0.05

-0.08

Tax rate

0

0

6.96

12.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-0.19

-0.87

-0.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

-0.19

-0.87

-0.77

yoy growth (%)

-69.65

-77.96

12.86

-79.74

NPM

-5,52,143.39

-2,31,571.78

-1,093.52

0

