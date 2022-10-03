iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldcrest Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

192.25
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.19

1.96

0

2.94

Depreciation

-1.3

-0.94

0

-0.41

Tax paid

-2.69

-1.1

0

-0.39

Working capital

1.16

10.51

3.68

-13.44

Other operating items

Operating

9.36

10.42

3.68

-11.3

Capital expenditure

-1.99

2.37

0.21

-20.58

Free cash flow

7.37

12.79

3.89

-31.88

Equity raised

84.18

89.03

96.74

87.98

Investing

14.99

-15.36

17.21

1.57

Financing

0.61

0.61

-0.25

0.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0.37

0.37

Net in cash

107.15

87.08

117.97

58.29

