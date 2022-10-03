Goldcrest Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.19
1.96
0
2.94
Depreciation
-1.3
-0.94
0
-0.41
Tax paid
-2.69
-1.1
0
-0.39
Working capital
1.16
10.51
3.68
-13.44
Other operating items
Operating
9.36
10.42
3.68
-11.3
Capital expenditure
-1.99
2.37
0.21
-20.58
Free cash flow
7.37
12.79
3.89
-31.88
Equity raised
84.18
89.03
96.74
87.98
Investing
14.99
-15.36
17.21
1.57
Financing
0.61
0.61
-0.25
0.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0.37
0.37
Net in cash
107.15
87.08
117.97
58.29
