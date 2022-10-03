Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
120.45
0
-100
-51.27
Op profit growth
388.15
0
-100
-52.58
EBIT growth
509.14
0
-100
-70.54
Net profit growth
1,006.79
0
-100
-69.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
66.24
29.91
0
33.8
EBIT margin
65.54
23.72
0
31.46
Net profit margin
50.97
10.15
0
27.06
RoCE
22.29
3.7
0
5.51
RoNW
4.52
0.4
0
1.21
RoA
4.33
0.39
0
1.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.7
1.51
4.97
3.38
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
14.41
-0.15
0
2.82
Book value per share
100.4
84.11
75.54
71.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.05
40.26
9.55
10.16
P/CEPS
4.7
-402.69
0
12.14
P/B
0.67
0.72
0.62
0.47
EV/EBIDTA
1.25
3
0
7.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
14.79
Tax payout
-22.06
-56.21
0
-13.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.12
13.59
0
24.75
Inventory days
0
256.75
0
639.57
Creditor days
-17.97
-28.01
0
-13.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-459.4
-44.41
0
-140.29
Net debt / equity
-0.37
-0.53
-0.08
0
Net debt / op. profit
-1.75
-10.16
0
-0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-12.67
Employee costs
-9.51
-20.75
0
-18.32
Other costs
-24.23
-49.32
0
-35.19
