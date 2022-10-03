iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldcrest Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

192.25
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2022|03:20:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldcrest Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

120.45

0

-100

-51.27

Op profit growth

388.15

0

-100

-52.58

EBIT growth

509.14

0

-100

-70.54

Net profit growth

1,006.79

0

-100

-69.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

66.24

29.91

0

33.8

EBIT margin

65.54

23.72

0

31.46

Net profit margin

50.97

10.15

0

27.06

RoCE

22.29

3.7

0

5.51

RoNW

4.52

0.4

0

1.21

RoA

4.33

0.39

0

1.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.7

1.51

4.97

3.38

Dividend per share

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

14.41

-0.15

0

2.82

Book value per share

100.4

84.11

75.54

71.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.05

40.26

9.55

10.16

P/CEPS

4.7

-402.69

0

12.14

P/B

0.67

0.72

0.62

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

1.25

3

0

7.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

14.79

Tax payout

-22.06

-56.21

0

-13.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.12

13.59

0

24.75

Inventory days

0

256.75

0

639.57

Creditor days

-17.97

-28.01

0

-13.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-459.4

-44.41

0

-140.29

Net debt / equity

-0.37

-0.53

-0.08

0

Net debt / op. profit

-1.75

-10.16

0

-0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-12.67

Employee costs

-9.51

-20.75

0

-18.32

Other costs

-24.23

-49.32

0

-35.19

