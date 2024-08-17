iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldcrest Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

192.25
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2022|03:20:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.36

12.4

5.34

9.03

3.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.36

12.4

5.34

9.03

3.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.29

0.45

4.83

0.61

0.31

Total Income

5.65

12.86

10.17

9.65

3.89

Total Expenditure

3.81

3.65

4.27

2.03

3.38

PBIDT

1.84

9.21

5.9

7.62

0.51

Interest

0.07

0.02

0

0.02

0.03

PBDT

1.77

9.19

5.9

7.6

0.49

Depreciation

0.77

0.63

0.67

0.63

0.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.85

0.85

0.41

1.02

0.78

Deferred Tax

-0.15

1.35

0.38

0.88

-0.35

Reported Profit After Tax

0.31

6.36

4.44

5.07

-0.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.31

6.36

4.44

5.07

-0.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.31

6.36

4.44

5.07

-0.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.54

11.17

7.8

8.91

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.69

5.69

5.69

5.69

5.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

511.11

74.27

110.48

84.38

14.24

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

86.11

51.29

83.14

56.14

-12.84

