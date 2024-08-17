Goldcrest Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.36
12.4
5.34
9.03
3.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.36
12.4
5.34
9.03
3.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.29
0.45
4.83
0.61
0.31
Total Income
5.65
12.86
10.17
9.65
3.89
Total Expenditure
3.81
3.65
4.27
2.03
3.38
PBIDT
1.84
9.21
5.9
7.62
0.51
Interest
0.07
0.02
0
0.02
0.03
PBDT
1.77
9.19
5.9
7.6
0.49
Depreciation
0.77
0.63
0.67
0.63
0.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.85
0.85
0.41
1.02
0.78
Deferred Tax
-0.15
1.35
0.38
0.88
-0.35
Reported Profit After Tax
0.31
6.36
4.44
5.07
-0.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.31
6.36
4.44
5.07
-0.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.31
6.36
4.44
5.07
-0.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.54
11.17
7.8
8.91
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.69
5.69
5.69
5.69
5.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
511.11
74.27
110.48
84.38
14.24
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
86.11
51.29
83.14
56.14
-12.84
