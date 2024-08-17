Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹198
Prev. Close₹192.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.53
Day's High₹198
Day's Low₹192.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹117.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.39
P/E36.07
EPS5.33
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.69
5.69
5.69
5.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.91
57.87
51.48
42.21
Net Worth
66.6
63.56
57.17
47.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.64
8.45
0
9.3
yoy growth (%)
120.45
0
-100
-51.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.19
As % of sales
0
0
0
12.85
Employee costs
-1.77
-1.75
0
-1.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.19
1.96
0
2.94
Depreciation
-1.3
-0.94
0
-0.41
Tax paid
-2.69
-1.1
0
-0.39
Working capital
1.16
10.51
3.68
-13.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
120.45
0
-100
-51.94
Op profit growth
386.85
0
-100
-52.68
EBIT growth
507.95
0
-100
-70.57
Net profit growth
1,001.82
0
-100
-69.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
12.76
14.37
8.46
11.73
14.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.76
14.37
8.46
11.73
14.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.74
5.44
0.42
1.42
0.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Shirish B Kamdar
Independent Director
Kishore M Vussonji
Managing Director & CEO
Anupa Tanna Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Marisa Ferreira
Chairperson
Nita Tushar Tanna
Independent Director
Anand Bathiya
Director
Namrata Tanna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Goldcrest Corporation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1983,Goldcrest Finance (India) Limited is engaged in four business operations namely,share trading,Commodity,operations and maintenance of software development park, and others. As of March 31, 2010, the Company held 98% interest in Goldcrest Realty Trust. The Companys product includes trading in stocks and agro-based commodities.
