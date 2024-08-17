iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldcrest Corporation Ltd Share Price

192.25
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2022|03:20:09 PM

Goldcrest Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

198

Prev. Close

192.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.53

Day's High

198

Day's Low

192.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

117.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

109.39

P/E

36.07

EPS

5.33

Divi. Yield

0

Goldcrest Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

Goldcrest Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Goldcrest Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 AM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.85%

Non-Promoter- 27.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goldcrest Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.69

5.69

5.69

5.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.91

57.87

51.48

42.21

Net Worth

66.6

63.56

57.17

47.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.64

8.45

0

9.3

yoy growth (%)

120.45

0

-100

-51.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.19

As % of sales

0

0

0

12.85

Employee costs

-1.77

-1.75

0

-1.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.19

1.96

0

2.94

Depreciation

-1.3

-0.94

0

-0.41

Tax paid

-2.69

-1.1

0

-0.39

Working capital

1.16

10.51

3.68

-13.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

120.45

0

-100

-51.94

Op profit growth

386.85

0

-100

-52.68

EBIT growth

507.95

0

-100

-70.57

Net profit growth

1,001.82

0

-100

-69.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

12.76

14.37

8.46

11.73

14.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.76

14.37

8.46

11.73

14.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.74

5.44

0.42

1.42

0.63

Goldcrest Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goldcrest Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Shirish B Kamdar

Independent Director

Kishore M Vussonji

Managing Director & CEO

Anupa Tanna Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Marisa Ferreira

Chairperson

Nita Tushar Tanna

Independent Director

Anand Bathiya

Director

Namrata Tanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goldcrest Corporation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1983,Goldcrest Finance (India) Limited is engaged in four business operations namely,share trading,Commodity,operations and maintenance of software development park, and others. As of March 31, 2010, the Company held 98% interest in Goldcrest Realty Trust. The Companys product includes trading in stocks and agro-based commodities.
Read More

