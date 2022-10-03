Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.64
8.45
0
9.3
yoy growth (%)
120.45
0
-100
-51.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.19
As % of sales
0
0
0
12.85
Employee costs
-1.77
-1.75
0
-1.72
As % of sales
9.51
20.75
0
18.57
Other costs
-4.51
-4.16
0
-3.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.21
49.23
0
34.26
Operating profit
12.35
2.53
0
3.19
OPM
66.26
30
0
34.3
Depreciation
-1.3
-0.94
0
-0.41
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.04
0
-0.02
Other income
1.16
0.41
0
0.19
Profit before tax
12.19
1.96
0
2.94
Taxes
-2.69
-1.1
0
-0.39
Tax rate
-22.06
-56.1
0
-13.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.5
0.86
0
2.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.5
0.86
0
2.55
yoy growth (%)
1,001.82
0
-100
-69.83
NPM
50.96
10.19
0
27.45
