Goldcrest Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192.25
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2022|03:20:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldcrest Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.64

8.45

0

9.3

yoy growth (%)

120.45

0

-100

-51.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.19

As % of sales

0

0

0

12.85

Employee costs

-1.77

-1.75

0

-1.72

As % of sales

9.51

20.75

0

18.57

Other costs

-4.51

-4.16

0

-3.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.21

49.23

0

34.26

Operating profit

12.35

2.53

0

3.19

OPM

66.26

30

0

34.3

Depreciation

-1.3

-0.94

0

-0.41

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.04

0

-0.02

Other income

1.16

0.41

0

0.19

Profit before tax

12.19

1.96

0

2.94

Taxes

-2.69

-1.1

0

-0.39

Tax rate

-22.06

-56.1

0

-13.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.5

0.86

0

2.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.5

0.86

0

2.55

yoy growth (%)

1,001.82

0

-100

-69.83

NPM

50.96

10.19

0

27.45

