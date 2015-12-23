Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
4.74
4.74
4.74
4.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Net Worth
4.74
4.74
4.73
4.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
4.74
4.74
4.74
4.74
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.57
4.57
2.94
1.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.15
0.15
1.76
3.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.14
1.16
1.03
0
Debtor Days
0
505.4
97.74
0
Other Current Assets
0.98
0.96
3.02
15.91
Sundry Creditors
-1.97
-1.97
-2.29
-12.53
Creditor Days
0
858.31
217.31
365
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.25
Total Assets
4.73
4.75
4.75
4.74
