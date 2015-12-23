iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd Balance Sheet

3.47
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

4.74

4.74

4.74

4.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Net Worth

4.74

4.74

4.73

4.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

4.74

4.74

4.74

4.74

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.57

4.57

2.94

1.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.15

0.15

1.76

3.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.14

1.16

1.03

0

Debtor Days

0

505.4

97.74

0

Other Current Assets

0.98

0.96

3.02

15.91

Sundry Creditors

-1.97

-1.97

-2.29

-12.53

Creditor Days

0

858.31

217.31

365

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.25

Total Assets

4.73

4.75

4.75

4.74

