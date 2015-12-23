Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0.83
3.84
12.52
yoy growth (%)
-100
-78.21
-69.3
3,320.32
Raw materials
0
-0.82
-3.75
-12.52
As % of sales
0
98.43
97.57
99.95
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales
0
3.98
1.71
0.59
Other costs
-0.01
-0.08
-0.3
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
9.58
7.81
1.02
Operating profit
-0.02
-0.1
-0.27
-0.19
OPM
0
-12
-7.1
-1.57
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0.11
0.29
0.23
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-34.78
-15.29
-30.89
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-115.83
17.97
-34.46
895.02
NPM
0
0.82
0.15
0.07
