Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.47
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0.83

3.84

12.52

yoy growth (%)

-100

-78.21

-69.3

3,320.32

Raw materials

0

-0.82

-3.75

-12.52

As % of sales

0

98.43

97.57

99.95

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales

0

3.98

1.71

0.59

Other costs

-0.01

-0.08

-0.3

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

9.58

7.81

1.02

Operating profit

-0.02

-0.1

-0.27

-0.19

OPM

0

-12

-7.1

-1.57

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0.11

0.29

0.23

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-34.78

-15.29

-30.89

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-115.83

17.97

-34.46

895.02

NPM

0

0.82

0.15

0.07

