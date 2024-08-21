Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹3.47
Prev. Close₹3.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹3.47
Day's Low₹3.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
4.74
4.74
4.74
4.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Net Worth
4.74
4.74
4.73
4.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0.83
3.84
12.52
yoy growth (%)
-100
-78.21
-69.3
3,320.32
Raw materials
0
-0.82
-3.75
-12.52
As % of sales
0
98.43
97.57
99.95
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.06
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-1.63
-1.85
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-78.21
-69.3
3,320.32
Op profit growth
-76.98
-63.16
38.14
-1,036.69
EBIT growth
-120.56
-3.76
-34.46
68.76
Net profit growth
-115.83
17.97
-34.46
895.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
3.84
12.52
0.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.84
12.52
0.37
Other Operating Income
0.3
0
0
Other Income
0
0.23
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pankaj Jain
Executive Director
Naveen Kumar
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Nahata
Independent Director
Jaya Shaw
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd
Summary
Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd. (Formerly Known as Kausambi Vanijya Limited) was incorporated on January 11th, 1983. The Company is engaged in Trading of Garments.
Read More
