iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd Share Price

3.47
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.47

Prev. Close

3.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

3.47

Day's Low

3.47

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:11 PM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.45%

Non-Promoter- 98.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

4.74

4.74

4.74

4.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Net Worth

4.74

4.74

4.73

4.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0.83

3.84

12.52

yoy growth (%)

-100

-78.21

-69.3

3,320.32

Raw materials

0

-0.82

-3.75

-12.52

As % of sales

0

98.43

97.57

99.95

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.06

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-1.63

-1.85

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-78.21

-69.3

3,320.32

Op profit growth

-76.98

-63.16

38.14

-1,036.69

EBIT growth

-120.56

-3.76

-34.46

68.76

Net profit growth

-115.83

17.97

-34.46

895.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

3.84

12.52

0.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.84

12.52

0.37

Other Operating Income

0.3

0

0

Other Income

0

0.23

0.01

View Annually Results

Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pankaj Jain

Executive Director

Naveen Kumar

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Nahata

Independent Director

Jaya Shaw

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd

Summary

Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd. (Formerly Known as Kausambi Vanijya Limited) was incorporated on January 11th, 1983. The Company is engaged in Trading of Garments.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.