Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
Gross Sales
12.34
0.18
0.18
0.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.34
0.18
0.18
0.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.09
0.01
0
Total Income
12.48
0.28
0.2
0.18
Total Expenditure
12.47
0.25
0.2
0.18
PBIDT
0.01
0
0
0
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.01
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
0
0
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
0
0
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.73
4.73
0.23
0.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
46,71,000
47,40,000
2,34,850
2,22,870
Public Shareholding (%)
98.55
100
97.84
92.86
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
69,000
0
5,150
17,130
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1.45
0
2.15
7.13
PBIDTM(%)
0.16
5.26
5.26
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.08
0
0
0
