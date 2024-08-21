iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd Half Yearly Results

3.47
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013Sept-2012

Gross Sales

12.34

0.18

0.18

0.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.34

0.18

0.18

0.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.09

0.01

0

Total Income

12.48

0.28

0.2

0.18

Total Expenditure

12.47

0.25

0.2

0.18

PBIDT

0.01

0

0

0

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.01

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0

0

0

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

0

0

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.73

4.73

0.23

0.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

46,71,000

47,40,000

2,34,850

2,22,870

Public Shareholding (%)

98.55

100

97.84

92.86

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

69,000

0

5,150

17,130

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1.45

0

2.15

7.13

PBIDTM(%)

0.16

5.26

5.26

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0.08

0

0

0

