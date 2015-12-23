iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Bull Research & Growth Ltd Key Ratios

3.47
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.3

3,320.32

6.12

Op profit growth

39.2

-1,112.72

1,190.39

EBIT growth

-36.35

56.6

-280.41

Net profit growth

-37.2

-4,388.12

-96.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.19

-1.58

5.36

0.44

EBIT margin

0.21

0.1

2.23

-1.31

Net profit margin

0.14

0.07

-0.05

-1.49

RoCE

0.17

0.27

0.33

RoNW

0.02

0.04

0

RoA

0.02

0.04

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0.02

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.01

-0.02

-1.24

-0.47

Book value per share

9.97

9.95

196.25

8.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

616

0

0

P/CEPS

-354.51

P/B

0.61

EV/EBIDTA

1,329.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-32.06

-31.14

-102.51

14.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

646.23

195.02

612.76

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-655.96

-188.39

-526.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.06

-0.05

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

0.25

1.55

-12.73

-26.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.57

-99.95

-93.68

-94.84

Employee costs

-1.71

-0.59

0

-1.92

Other costs

-7.91

-1.03

-0.95

-2.78

