Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.41
5.34
5.27
5.23
Net Worth
10.66
10.59
10.52
10.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.66
10.59
10.52
10.48
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.65
6.54
6.55
6.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0.02
0.06
0.06
Debtor Days
92.6
Other Current Assets
6.56
6.53
6.5
6.43
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
Cash
0.11
0.15
0.06
0.12
Total Assets
10.65
10.58
10.51
10.48
Invest wise with Expert advice
