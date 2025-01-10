iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd Balance Sheet

685.3
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.41

5.34

5.27

5.23

Net Worth

10.66

10.59

10.52

10.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.66

10.59

10.52

10.48

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.65

6.54

6.55

6.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0.02

0.06

0.06

Debtor Days

92.6

Other Current Assets

6.56

6.53

6.5

6.43

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.05

Cash

0.11

0.15

0.06

0.12

Total Assets

10.65

10.58

10.51

10.48

Golden Crest : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.