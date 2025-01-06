Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.23
0.2
0.17
0.31
yoy growth (%)
15.64
16.86
-44.71
-12.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.11
-0.12
-0.13
As % of sales
63.61
58.06
70.39
41.12
Other costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.9
51.03
68.6
43.04
Operating profit
0
-0.01
-0.06
0.05
OPM
-2.51
-9.09
-38.99
15.82
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.05
0.11
5.06
Profit before tax
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.03
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-25.9
-27.05
-64.97
-5.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.01
0
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.01
0
0.03
yoy growth (%)
66.59
76.89
-71.32
131.36
NPM
11.64
8.08
5.34
10.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.