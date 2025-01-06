iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

633.2
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.23

0.2

0.17

0.31

yoy growth (%)

15.64

16.86

-44.71

-12.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.11

-0.12

-0.13

As % of sales

63.61

58.06

70.39

41.12

Other costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.12

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.9

51.03

68.6

43.04

Operating profit

0

-0.01

-0.06

0.05

OPM

-2.51

-9.09

-38.99

15.82

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.05

0.11

5.06

Profit before tax

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.03

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-25.9

-27.05

-64.97

-5.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.01

0

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.01

0

0.03

yoy growth (%)

66.59

76.89

-71.32

131.36

NPM

11.64

8.08

5.34

10.29

