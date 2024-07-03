Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹620.8
Prev. Close₹608.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹620.8
Day's Low₹620.8
52 Week's High₹620.8
52 Week's Low₹69.5
Book Value₹20.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)325.61
P/E0
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.41
5.34
5.27
5.23
Net Worth
10.66
10.59
10.52
10.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.23
0.2
0.17
0.31
yoy growth (%)
15.64
16.86
-44.71
-12.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.11
-0.12
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.41
0.04
0.06
0.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.64
16.86
-44.71
-12.32
Op profit growth
-68.02
-72.72
-236.2
-121.76
EBIT growth
64
-15.06
-22.46
78.58
Net profit growth
66.59
76.89
-71.32
131.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Bhola Pandit
Independent Director
RUCHI GUPTA
Whole-time Director
Yogesh Lama
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kapila Tanwar
Independent Director
Govind Ram Gupta
Independent Director
Heena Banga Sharma
Independent Director
Bela Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd
Summary
Golden Crest Education & Services Limited was incorporated on 17 December, 1982 in the State of West Bengal by name of Shrenik Commercial Company Limited and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 30 December, 1982. Subsequently, Company name then got changed to Golden Crest Education & Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 19 July, 2012.The Company is one of the pre-eminent companies engaged in consultancy industry. At present, the Company is providing consultancy Services, including Operations Advisory, Strategy Advisory, HR Advisory, Educational Advisory to the educational institutes for establishment, development, promotion E-learning, E- Business, Online education, Technical and Non - Technical Centre and other allied services of education. Apart of this, it carry on as consultants business with regards to liaising services, legal advisors, agent for establishment of Corporate Management, Business Management, Project Management, Secretarial Management & Services, Equity Research etc.
Read More
The Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹620.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd is ₹325.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd is 0 and 30.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd is ₹69.5 and ₹620.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.79%, 3 Years at 141.64%, 1 Year at 701.76%, 6 Month at 706.23%, 3 Month at 267.45% and 1 Month at 53.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.