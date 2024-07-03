iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd Share Price

620.8
(2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open620.8
  • Day's High620.8
  • 52 Wk High620.8
  • Prev. Close608.65
  • Day's Low620.8
  • 52 Wk Low 69.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.56
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)325.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

620.8

Prev. Close

608.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

620.8

Day's Low

620.8

52 Week's High

620.8

52 Week's Low

69.5

Book Value

20.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

325.61

P/E

0

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.17%

Non-Promoter- 41.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.41

5.34

5.27

5.23

Net Worth

10.66

10.59

10.52

10.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.23

0.2

0.17

0.31

yoy growth (%)

15.64

16.86

-44.71

-12.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.11

-0.12

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.41

0.04

0.06

0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.64

16.86

-44.71

-12.32

Op profit growth

-68.02

-72.72

-236.2

-121.76

EBIT growth

64

-15.06

-22.46

78.58

Net profit growth

66.59

76.89

-71.32

131.36

No Record Found

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Bhola Pandit

Independent Director

RUCHI GUPTA

Whole-time Director

Yogesh Lama

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kapila Tanwar

Independent Director

Govind Ram Gupta

Independent Director

Heena Banga Sharma

Independent Director

Bela Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd

Summary

Golden Crest Education & Services Limited was incorporated on 17 December, 1982 in the State of West Bengal by name of Shrenik Commercial Company Limited and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 30 December, 1982. Subsequently, Company name then got changed to Golden Crest Education & Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 19 July, 2012.The Company is one of the pre-eminent companies engaged in consultancy industry. At present, the Company is providing consultancy Services, including Operations Advisory, Strategy Advisory, HR Advisory, Educational Advisory to the educational institutes for establishment, development, promotion E-learning, E- Business, Online education, Technical and Non - Technical Centre and other allied services of education. Apart of this, it carry on as consultants business with regards to liaising services, legal advisors, agent for establishment of Corporate Management, Business Management, Project Management, Secretarial Management & Services, Equity Research etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd share price today?

The Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹620.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd is ₹325.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd is 0 and 30.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd is ₹69.5 and ₹620.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd?

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.79%, 3 Years at 141.64%, 1 Year at 701.76%, 6 Month at 706.23%, 3 Month at 267.45% and 1 Month at 53.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.83 %

