This is to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Director at its meeting was held at its Registered Office on Thursday, 27th June, 2024 (commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:20 P.M.) have inter-alia considered /approved / adopted the following agenda as per attached Outcome of Board Meeting. Outcome of Annual General Meeting along with Scrutinizer report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)