Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.41
0.04
0.06
0.89
Other operating items
Operating
0.42
0.04
0.05
0.9
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.01
0
0.1
Free cash flow
0.43
0.05
0.05
1
Equity raised
10.4
10.36
10.35
12.74
Investing
0.52
0
-0.02
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.35
10.41
10.38
13.76
