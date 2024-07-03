iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd Company Summary

699
(2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd Summary

Golden Crest Education & Services Limited was incorporated on 17 December, 1982 in the State of West Bengal by name of Shrenik Commercial Company Limited and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 30 December, 1982. Subsequently, Company name then got changed to Golden Crest Education & Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 19 July, 2012.The Company is one of the pre-eminent companies engaged in consultancy industry. At present, the Company is providing consultancy Services, including Operations Advisory, Strategy Advisory, HR Advisory, Educational Advisory to the educational institutes for establishment, development, promotion E-learning, E- Business, Online education, Technical and Non - Technical Centre and other allied services of education. Apart of this, it carry on as consultants business with regards to liaising services, legal advisors, agent for establishment of Corporate Management, Business Management, Project Management, Secretarial Management & Services, Equity Research etc.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.