Golden Crest Education & Services Limited was incorporated on 17 December, 1982 in the State of West Bengal by name of Shrenik Commercial Company Limited and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 30 December, 1982. Subsequently, Company name then got changed to Golden Crest Education & Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 19 July, 2012.The Company is one of the pre-eminent companies engaged in consultancy industry. At present, the Company is providing consultancy Services, including Operations Advisory, Strategy Advisory, HR Advisory, Educational Advisory to the educational institutes for establishment, development, promotion E-learning, E- Business, Online education, Technical and Non - Technical Centre and other allied services of education. Apart of this, it carry on as consultants business with regards to liaising services, legal advisors, agent for establishment of Corporate Management, Business Management, Project Management, Secretarial Management & Services, Equity Research etc.
