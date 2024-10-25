Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby informed you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 25th October 2024 at 12:00 noon at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider and approve the following business as mentioned in attached file. Further Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended read with Code of Conduct farmed by the Company and in continuation to our letter dated 26th September 2024 the trading window for all designated persons of the Company and their relatives has been already closed from 01st October 2024 and shall remain closed to 27th October 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement of aforesaid results. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for 02nd Qtr and half year ended 30/09/2024 This is to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Director at its meeting was held at its Registered Office on Friday, 25th October, 2024 (commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 12:50 P.M.) have inter-alia considered /approved / adopted the following agenda: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 02nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. The Statement of Assets and Liability and statement of Cash Flow for half year ended 30th September, 2024. and other angeda as per attached outcome. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors for the 01st quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Appointment of Internal Auditors for financial year 2024-2025. 3. Shifting of Registered Office. 4. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Standalone Unaudited Financial result for the 01st qtr ended 30/06/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Director at its meeting was held at its Registered Office on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 (commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 12:45 P.M.) have inter-alia considered /approved / adopted the agenda as per attached Outcome of Board Meeting. M/s. Jain N. K. & Co. Chartered Accountant in practice is re- appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby informed you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 27th June 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider and approve the following business as under:- 1. To fix day date time and venue to convene the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. To approve the Notice of 41st AGM to be sent to the shareholders of the Company. 3. To approve the Board Report Corporate Governance Report & Management Discussion Analysis Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. To Fix Book Closure and cut-off date for the purpose of 41st AGM of the Company. 5. Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of 41st AGM for e-voting process. 6. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. This is to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Director at its meeting was held at its Registered Office on Thursday, 27th June, 2024 (commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:20 P.M.) have inter-alia considered /approved / adopted the following agenda as per attached Outcome of Board Meeting. Appointment of Mrs. Heena Banga Sharma & Mrs. Bela Garg appointed as an Independent director as per attached outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby informed you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider and approve the following business as under:- 1. To consider change of designation of Mr. Yogesh Lama Whole Time Director. 2. The Standalone Audited Financial Results with Auditors Report by Statutory Auditors for the 04th quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for financial year 2024-2025. 4. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Financial Result for the 04th qtr and year ended 31/03/2024 and any other items as per attachment Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 Ref.: Scrip Code: 540062 (BSE) & 29324 (CSE) This is to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Director at its meeting was held at its Registered Office on Friday, 24th May, 2024 (commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M.) have inter-alia considered /approved / adopted the following agenda as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024