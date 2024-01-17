|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 Jun 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 will remain closed from Tuesday August 06 2024 to Monday August 12 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 41st AGM schedule to be held on 12th August 2024
