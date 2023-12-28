|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Dec 2023
|20 Jan 2024
|Goldkart Jewels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 27, 2023. Goldkart Jewels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2023) Goldkart Jewels Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 20, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. Goldkart Jewels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.