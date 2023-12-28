Goldkart Jewels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 27, 2023. Goldkart Jewels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2023) Goldkart Jewels Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 20, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. Goldkart Jewels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)