Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
6.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.07
38.51
30.09
23.58
Net Worth
54.03
45.47
37.05
30.54
Minority Interest
Debt
39.22
40.18
40.99
33.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.2
0.17
0.22
Total Liabilities
93.43
85.85
78.21
63.81
Fixed Assets
9.91
8.42
3.96
3.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.24
0.25
0.28
Networking Capital
72.44
65.13
68.67
53.15
Inventories
9.71
21.3
23.62
23.93
Inventory Days
36.21
50.35
Sundry Debtors
81.5
59.81
54.5
36.44
Debtor Days
83.56
76.67
Other Current Assets
3.52
4.47
9.69
6.53
Sundry Creditors
-17.37
-15.63
-14.83
-11.19
Creditor Days
22.73
23.54
Other Current Liabilities
-4.92
-4.82
-4.31
-2.56
Cash
10.65
12.07
5.34
6.56
Total Assets
93.45
85.86
78.22
63.81
