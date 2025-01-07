iifl-logo-icon 1
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

189.95
(0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

238.06

173.45

132.74

85.8

yoy growth (%)

37.24

30.66

54.7

2.45

Raw materials

-209.74

-158.34

-118.21

-74.47

As % of sales

88.1

91.28

89.05

86.79

Employee costs

-8.8

-4.81

-5.05

-3.65

As % of sales

3.69

2.77

3.81

4.26

Other costs

-7.11

-4.94

-4.66

-3.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.98

2.85

3.51

4.15

Operating profit

12.39

5.34

4.8

4.11

OPM

5.2

3.08

3.62

4.79

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.46

-0.41

-0.32

Interest expense

-1.81

-1.41

-1.71

-2.52

Other income

0.45

0.4

0.38

0.02

Profit before tax

10.43

3.86

3.06

1.29

Taxes

-3.06

-1.17

-0.88

-0.43

Tax rate

-29.34

-30.37

-28.76

-33.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.37

2.69

2.18

0.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.37

2.69

2.18

0.86

yoy growth (%)

173.99

23.22

153.84

3.52

NPM

3.09

1.55

1.64

1

