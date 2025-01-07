Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
238.06
173.45
132.74
85.8
yoy growth (%)
37.24
30.66
54.7
2.45
Raw materials
-209.74
-158.34
-118.21
-74.47
As % of sales
88.1
91.28
89.05
86.79
Employee costs
-8.8
-4.81
-5.05
-3.65
As % of sales
3.69
2.77
3.81
4.26
Other costs
-7.11
-4.94
-4.66
-3.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.98
2.85
3.51
4.15
Operating profit
12.39
5.34
4.8
4.11
OPM
5.2
3.08
3.62
4.79
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.46
-0.41
-0.32
Interest expense
-1.81
-1.41
-1.71
-2.52
Other income
0.45
0.4
0.38
0.02
Profit before tax
10.43
3.86
3.06
1.29
Taxes
-3.06
-1.17
-0.88
-0.43
Tax rate
-29.34
-30.37
-28.76
-33.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.37
2.69
2.18
0.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.37
2.69
2.18
0.86
yoy growth (%)
173.99
23.22
153.84
3.52
NPM
3.09
1.55
1.64
1
