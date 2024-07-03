iifl-logo-icon 1
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Share Price

193.95
(0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:52:00 AM

  • Open198
  • Day's High198
  • 52 Wk High303.9
  • Prev. Close192.95
  • Day's Low185
  • 52 Wk Low 132.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.13
  • P/E11.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.75
  • EPS17.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)134.99
  • Div. Yield0.78
No Records Found

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

198

Prev. Close

192.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.13

Day's High

198

Day's Low

185

52 Week's High

303.9

52 Week's Low

132.6

Book Value

82.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

134.99

P/E

11.06

EPS

17.45

Divi. Yield

0.78

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 18 Jul, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.96

6.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.07

38.51

30.09

23.58

Net Worth

54.03

45.47

37.05

30.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

238.06

173.45

132.74

85.8

yoy growth (%)

37.24

30.66

54.7

2.45

Raw materials

-209.74

-158.34

-118.21

-74.47

As % of sales

88.1

91.28

89.05

86.79

Employee costs

-8.8

-4.81

-5.05

-3.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.43

3.86

3.06

1.29

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.46

-0.41

-0.32

Tax paid

-3.06

-1.17

-0.88

-0.43

Working capital

12.8

3.49

-3.84

0.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.24

30.66

54.7

2.45

Op profit growth

131.98

11.15

16.88

10.16

EBIT growth

131.98

10.33

25.45

6.94

Net profit growth

173.99

23.22

153.84

3.52

No Record Found

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Kanti Kumar Dadha

Managing Director & CFO

Arvind Dadha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kopal Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinod Kankariya

Independent Director

Shashi Ashok Bekal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ashish Dadha

Independent Director

Rajul Manan Jogani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

Summary

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Limited was incorporated on 30th October, 1990. Immediately after incorporation, the Company commenced commercial operation and got engaged in the business of manufacturer, dealer of polished gems, diamonds and other stones and jewellery.The company has manufacturing facilities in SEEPZ and Chakala in Bombay and proposes to have another jewellery unit at the export promotion industrial part near Jaipur.
Company FAQs

What is the Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹193.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is ₹134.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is 11.06 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is ₹132.6 and ₹303.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.96%, 3 Years at 27.93%, 1 Year at 36.80%, 6 Month at 8.43%, 3 Month at -28.46% and 1 Month at -11.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.24 %

