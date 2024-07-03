Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹198
Prev. Close₹192.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.13
Day's High₹198
Day's Low₹185
52 Week's High₹303.9
52 Week's Low₹132.6
Book Value₹82.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)134.99
P/E11.06
EPS17.45
Divi. Yield0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
6.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.07
38.51
30.09
23.58
Net Worth
54.03
45.47
37.05
30.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
238.06
173.45
132.74
85.8
yoy growth (%)
37.24
30.66
54.7
2.45
Raw materials
-209.74
-158.34
-118.21
-74.47
As % of sales
88.1
91.28
89.05
86.79
Employee costs
-8.8
-4.81
-5.05
-3.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.43
3.86
3.06
1.29
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.46
-0.41
-0.32
Tax paid
-3.06
-1.17
-0.88
-0.43
Working capital
12.8
3.49
-3.84
0.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.24
30.66
54.7
2.45
Op profit growth
131.98
11.15
16.88
10.16
EBIT growth
131.98
10.33
25.45
6.94
Net profit growth
173.99
23.22
153.84
3.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Kanti Kumar Dadha
Managing Director & CFO
Arvind Dadha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kopal Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinod Kankariya
Independent Director
Shashi Ashok Bekal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ashish Dadha
Independent Director
Rajul Manan Jogani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
Summary
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Limited was incorporated on 30th October, 1990. Immediately after incorporation, the Company commenced commercial operation and got engaged in the business of manufacturer, dealer of polished gems, diamonds and other stones and jewellery.The company has manufacturing facilities in SEEPZ and Chakala in Bombay and proposes to have another jewellery unit at the export promotion industrial part near Jaipur.
Read More
The Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹193.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is ₹134.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is 11.06 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is ₹132.6 and ₹303.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.96%, 3 Years at 27.93%, 1 Year at 36.80%, 6 Month at 8.43%, 3 Month at -28.46% and 1 Month at -11.31%.
