|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|21 May 2024
|The 34t Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 25,2024 at 3.00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (0AVM). Submission of Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024) Proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.