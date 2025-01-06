iifl-logo-icon 1
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

187
(-3.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Golkunda Diamond FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.43

3.86

3.06

1.29

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.46

-0.41

-0.32

Tax paid

-3.06

-1.17

-0.88

-0.43

Working capital

12.8

3.49

-3.84

0.96

Other operating items

Operating

19.56

5.72

-2.06

1.5

Capital expenditure

0.74

0.93

1.67

0.26

Free cash flow

20.3

6.65

-0.39

1.76

Equity raised

46.29

41.94

37.56

35.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

10.54

3.75

-4.47

-0.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.14

52.35

32.69

37.04

