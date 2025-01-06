Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.43
3.86
3.06
1.29
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.46
-0.41
-0.32
Tax paid
-3.06
-1.17
-0.88
-0.43
Working capital
12.8
3.49
-3.84
0.96
Other operating items
Operating
19.56
5.72
-2.06
1.5
Capital expenditure
0.74
0.93
1.67
0.26
Free cash flow
20.3
6.65
-0.39
1.76
Equity raised
46.29
41.94
37.56
35.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.54
3.75
-4.47
-0.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.14
52.35
32.69
37.04
