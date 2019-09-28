To,

The Members,

GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS AND JEWELLERY LIMITED

Mumbai

Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their 34th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024

FINANCIAL RESULTS / STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The summarized standalone results of your Company are given in the table below:

(Amt. in Rs)

Particulars Financial year Ended 31/03/2024 *31/03/2023 Net Sales / Income from Business Operations 2,30,47,25,932 2,33,44,40,217 Other Income 65,27,501 46,65,339 Total Income 2,31,12,53,433 2,33,91,05,556 Provision for Depreciation / Amortization 99,72,669 65,20,467 Profit/(loss) after Depreciation & before Provision for Tax 12,89,27,018 12,51,34,040 Less: Provision for Income Tax (Gross) 3,29,62,125 3,04,80,339 Less: Deferred Tax (2,24,276) 3,88,847 Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax 9,61,89,169 9,42,64,854 Amount of Dividend paid 1,04,46,120 1,04,46,120 Earnings per share (Basic & Diluted) 13.81 13.54

*Previous years Figures have been regrouped / rearranged wherever necessary

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, no amount has been transferred to General Reserves.

DIVIDEND:

Your Directors are pleased to recommend a final Dividend of Re.1.50/- i.e.@15% per Equity share for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. The Dividend, if approved and declared in forthcoming Annual General Meeting would result a Dividend outflow of Rs.1,04,46,120/-

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments have occurred after the closure of the financial year ended 31st March 2024 till the date of this Report, which would affect the financial position of the Company significantly.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

In terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, any unclaimed or unpaid Dividend relating to the financial year 2015-16 is due on November 15, 2023 for remittance to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government. During the financial year under review, the Company has transferred unclaimed dividend for FY 2015-16 amounting to Rs.4,17,817/- to the IEPF.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The particulars of loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review are disclosed under the respective Schedules/Notes in the Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with related parties which may have potential- conflict with interest of the Company at large. The particulars of such contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are attached here within Annexure I in Form No.AOC-2.

All Related Party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for approval.

The Policy of Related party transactions/Disclosures are approved by the Board is posted on the Companys website viz.www.golkunda.com.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, your Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies as defined under the Act.

However, the Company has framed a policy for determining material subsidiaries..

HOLDING COMPANY:

Neverloose Properties & Investment Private Limited continues to be Holding Company with 53.74% stake in the Company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the nature of business during the year under review.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has neither accepted / renewed any deposits during the year nor has any outstanding deposits in terms of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

SHARE CAPITAL:

As on 31st March, 2024, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Share Capital of your Company stood at Rs. 6,96,40,800/- (Rupees Six Crores Ninety Six Lacs Forty Thousand Eight Hundred Only), comprising 69,64,080 (Sixty Nine Lacs Sixty Four Thousand Eighty) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted any stock options or issue any sweat equity or issued any bonus shares. Further, the Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review and hence no details / information invited in this respect.

ANNUAL RETURN

A copy of the Annual Return of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 shall be placed on the Companys website www.golkunda.com. By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part of the Boards report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements are commensurate with the size and nature of business of the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company maintains adequate internal control system and procedure commensurate with its size and nature of operations. The internal control system are designated to provide a reasonable assurance over reliability in financial reporting, ensure appropriate authorization of transaction, safeguarding the assets of the Company and prevent misuse/losses and legal compliance.

The internal control system includes a well defined delegation of authority and a comprehensive Management Information System coupled with quarterly reviews of operational and financial performance, a well structured budgeting process and Internal Audit. The Internal Audit reports are periodically reviewed by the management and the Audit Committee and necessary improvements are undertaken, if required.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

During the Financial Year under review, the Company had 5(Five) Board meetings on 15.04.2023, 22.05.2023, 12.08.2023, 02.11.2023 and 15.01.2024. The details of attendance of Directors at the Board Meeting are disclosed under Corporate Governance section of Annual Report.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In terms of Article of Association of the Company, Mr. Kantikumar Dadha retires at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for reappointment. The details of Director being recommended for reappointment as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are contained in the accompanying Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of the independence as prescribed both under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16 (1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submit its responsibility Statement:—

(a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for 2023-24, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the Directors had selected such Accounting Policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate Accounting Records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) that the Directors have laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively during the year.

(f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary Declaration from each Independent Director as required under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he / she meets the criteria for independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule IV of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,(LODR),the Board has carried out an Annual Performance Evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees.

In line with effective governance requirements, the Board reviews its own performance annually using a pre-determined template designed as a tool to facilitate the evaluation process. The assessment was built around the functioning of the Board as a whole, its Committees and also the evaluation of Individual Directors.

While the individual Directors performance was reviewed by the Chairman and the rest of the Board excluding the Director being evaluated, the Chairmans and Non-independent Directors performance was appraised through feedback from Independent Directors.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee consists of the following members as on 31st March, 2024.

Sr. No. Name Category 1. Mr. Vinod Kankariya (Chairman) Independent Non- Executive Director 2. Mrs. Rajul Jogani (Member) Independent Non- Executive Director 3. Mr. Shashi Ashok Bekal (Member) Independent Non- Executive Director

During the year under review, the Board has accepted all the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The details terms of reference, meetings of committee, attendance of members at Committee meetings are available in the Corporate Governance Report and forms part of this Annual Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM:

In compliance with the provisions of section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations,2015, (LODR), the Company has established a vigil mechanism for the Directors and employees of the Company to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected incidents of fraud or violation of Code of Conduct.

The Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at www.golkunda.com

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has a familiarization programme for Independent Directors with regard to their role, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company etc. The Board Members are provided with all necessary documents/reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices and keep themselves abreast of the latest corporate, regulatory and industry developments.

The same has been posted on website of the Company viz; www.golkunda.com.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. Some of the risks faced by the Company are raw material price risk, financial risk, foreign currency risk etc. At present, there are no risks which in the opinion of the Board threaten the existence of the Company.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

In compliance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, your Company has ‘Nomination & Remuneration Committee with scope and functions as stipulated under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

The Nomination and remuneration Committee consists of the following members as on 31st March, 2024.

Sr. No. Name Category 1 Mr. Vinod Kankariya (Chairman) Independent Non- Executive Director 2 Mrs. Rajul Jogani (Member) Independent Non- Executive Director 3 Mr. Shashi Ashok Bekal (Member) Independent Non- Executive Director

The terms of reference, meetings of Committee, attendance of members at Committee meetings are available in the Corporate Governance Report and forms part of this Annual Report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has, on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated a Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of Companies Act, 2013.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Your Company has ‘Stakeholders Relationship Committee with enhanced scope and functioning. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee consists of the following members as on 31st March, 2024.

Sr. No. Name Category 1 Mr. Vinod Kankariya (Chairman) Independent Non- Executive Director 2 Mrs. Rajul Jogani (Member) Independent Non- Executive Director 3 Mr. Shashi Ashok Bekal (Member) Independent Non- Executive Director

The terms of reference, meetings of committee, attendance of members at Committee meetings are available in the Corporate Governance Report and forms part of this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act, read with rules thereunder, the Board at its meeting held on 21st May, 2024 has appointed Kala Agarwal, a firm of Practicing Company Secretaries to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by them in Form No. MR-3 is provided as an "Annexure-II" to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any significant qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

Further, in terms of the provisions of the Circular No. CIR/ CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated 8th February, 2019 issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Kala Agarwal, Practising Company Secretaries have issued the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, thereby confirming compliance of the applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars / guidelines issued there under by the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORT:

M/s. Motilal & Associates LLP (Formerly known as Motilal & Associates) is the Statutory Auditors of the Company and their Audit Report forms integral part of the Annual Report. They were appointed for 5 years period in AGM held on 28.09.2019, therefore their term as a Statutory Auditor will terminate at the conclusion of this 34th AGM.

During the year under review, the Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer and no fraud was noticed by the Auditors of the Company during Financial Year 2023-24 which is reportable under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

On expiry of the term of M/s Motilal & Associates LLP as Statutory auditors, M/s. R.C. Jain & Associates LLP, a Chartered Accountants Firm (Firm Regn. No. 103952W/ W100156), has been recommended for appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years (F.Y. 2024-25 to 2028-29) by the Audit Committee of the Company and the Board and the same is being placed before members for seeking their approval.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS:

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their Report. The comments by the auditors in their Report read along within formation and explanation given in Notes to Accounts are self explanatory and do not call for further explanation.

DETAILS OF FRAUD:

There were no frauds which are reported to have been committed by Employees or Officers of the Company.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There were no material orders passed by the judicial or Quasi Judicial Authority which affects the Going Concern Status of the Company during the year under review.

MANAGEMENT AND DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulation, Management Discussion and Analysis Report containing information inter-alia on industry trends, your Companys performance, future outlook, opportunities and threats for the year ended 31st March, 2024, is provided in a separate section forming integral part of this Annual report.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down the guidelines and procedure to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with the shares of the Company. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor, and ensure reporting of dealings by employees. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosures of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for prevention of insider trading is available on the website of the Company.

LISTING FEES:

The Equity Shares of the Company is listed on BSE Limited and the Company has paid the applicable listing fees to the Stock Exchange till date.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILTY (CSR)

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the Company, CSR activities undertaken during the year, in the format prescribed under Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014, are set out in Annexure-IV of this report. The CSR Policy is available on the Companys website at www.golkunda.com

The Company, during F.Y. 2023-24, was required to spend an amount of Rs 17.87 Lakhs towards its CSR obligations. An amount of Rs. 18 Lakhs was spent during F.Y. 2023-24 on various CSR projects/activities. Therefore, the excess spent amount Rs 0.13 Lakhs shall be set off during F.Y. 2024-25.

INFORMATION UNDER REGULATION 34 (3) READ WITH SCHEDULE V OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015:

The Company does not have shares lying with the Company in Unclaimed Suspense Account as on March 31, 2024.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

(A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGYABSORPTION

(B) Conservation of energy:

The Company is engaged in manufacturing of gems and jewellery and as such its operations do not account for substantial energy consumption. Air Curtains have been installed in production areas where doors are required to keep open for operational purposes. These Air Curtains reduces penetration of insects and unconditioned air into a conditioned space resulting into preservation of air conditioning effect and low consumption of power. However, the Company is taking all possible measures to conserve energy. Several environment friendly measures were adopted by the Company such as Installation of capacitors to save power, Installed Thin Film Transistor (TFT) monitors that saves power, LED Lights, Creating environmental awareness by way of distributing the information in electronic form, Minimizing air-conditioning usage, Shutting off all the lights when not in use.

Technology absorption:

The Company continuously monitors and keep track of technological up gradation in the field of Jewellery manufacturing and the same are reviewed and considered for implementation. Your Company continued its focus on quality up-gradation and product enhancements.

The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution a. Enhanced productivity & reduction in production time b. Total traceability of each piece during entire manufacturing process through customized software c. Reduction in re-work & rejection in manufacturing. d. Enhancement of product spectrum e. Improvement in quality of existing products.

(C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Foreign Exchange Earning: Export at FOB basis: 2,26,67,35,438 2,26,67,35,438 Foreign Exchange Outgo: Value of Import on CIF basis Raw Material 17,31,21,867 Studded Jewellery 17,08,93,721 Business Promotion Expenses 26,80,966 34,66,96,554

EMPLOYEES:

Information on particulars of employees remuneration as per Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is reported to be nil as there are no employees who are in receipt of remuneration above the prescribed limit.

The details in terms of Sub - Section 12 of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are forming part of this Report as ‘Annexure III.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMMITTEE

As per the requirement of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, (POSH) your Company has a robust mechanism in place to redress the complaints reported under this Act. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under POSH. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) composed of internal members and an external member who has extensive experience in the relevant field. The said Committee meets regularly and takes up programs to spread awareness and educate employees about prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace.

Following is the status of sexual harassment complaints during the financial year under review:

Sr. No Particulars No. of Complaints 1 Number of complaints filed during the financial year Nil 2 Number of complaints disposed of during the financial year NA 3 Number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year. NA

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A separate section covering the Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance as per the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (LODR) is attached herewith and forms a part of this report.

The requisite certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e. M/s. Motilal & Associates LLP (Formerly known as Motilal & Associates), Mumbai confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Report.

The declaration signed by the Managing Director of the Company regarding compliance of Code of Conduct for Board members and Senior Management personnel forms part of this Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company complies with the Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, which are mandatorily applicable to the Company. The same has also been confirmed by Secretarial Auditors of the Company in the Secretarial audit Report

CEO / CFO CERTIFICATION:

In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 pertaining to Corporate Governance norms, Mr. Arvind Dadha, Managing Director and Mr. Ashish Dadha, Director & Chief Financial Officer, has certified, inter-alia, on review of financial statements and establishing and maintaining internal controls for the financial year ended 31.03.2024.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATIONS:

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank the Companys customers, members, vendors and Banker for their continued support during the year. Your Directors also wish to thank the Government of India and its various agencies, the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone, the Customs and Excise/ GST department, the Reserve Bank of India, the State Governments of Maharashtra, and other local Government Bodies for their support, and look forward to their continued support in the future. Your Directors also place on record their appreciation for the excellent contribution made by all Employees of the Company through their commitment, competence, co-operation and diligence to duty in achieving consistent growth for the Company.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS AND JEWELLERY LIMITED

KANTIKUMAR DADHA CHAIRMAN