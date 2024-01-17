|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|21 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Friday, July 19, 2024 to Thursday, July 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of: (a) 34th Annual General Meeting (b) For payment of final dividend and the payment of dividend will commence on or after August 08, 2024, if approved by the members in 34th AGM.
