Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Limited was incorporated on 30th October, 1990. Immediately after incorporation, the Company commenced commercial operation and got engaged in the business of manufacturer, dealer of polished gems, diamonds and other stones and jewellery.The company has manufacturing facilities in SEEPZ and Chakala in Bombay and proposes to have another jewellery unit at the export promotion industrial part near Jaipur.
