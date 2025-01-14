|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS & JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31 2024 inter-alia other business(es). 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the 3rd Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2. We enclose a copy each of the following: I. Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ended December 31, 2024. II. Limited Review Report (LRR) dated 14th January, 2025 from M/s R.C. Jain & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditor Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS & JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the 2nd Quarter/Half Year ended September 302024 inter-alia other business(es). Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the 2nd Quarter/Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 including Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement thereto pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Read less.. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and six Months ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS & JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS & JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21.05.2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
