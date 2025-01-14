Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS & JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31 2024 inter-alia other business(es). 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the 3rd Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2. We enclose a copy each of the following: I. Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ended December 31, 2024. II. Limited Review Report (LRR) dated 14th January, 2025 from M/s R.C. Jain & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditor Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS & JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the 2nd Quarter/Half Year ended September 302024 inter-alia other business(es). Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the 2nd Quarter/Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 including Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement thereto pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Read less.. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and six Months ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

GOLKUNDA DIAMONDS & JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024