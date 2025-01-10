Goodricke Group Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.6
21.6
21.6
21.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.64
289.29
300.84
297.73
Net Worth
241.24
310.89
322.44
319.33
Minority Interest
Debt
125.5
67.65
41.84
81.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
69.6
66.19
65.3
65.12
Total Liabilities
436.34
444.73
429.58
465.97
Fixed Assets
350.21
350.57
348.35
348.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.59
8.56
6.43
10.45
Networking Capital
61.38
69.94
60.61
89.13
Inventories
138.62
147.58
165.29
180.88
Inventory Days
73.29
74.05
Sundry Debtors
73.29
66.2
52.75
59.72
Debtor Days
23.39
24.44
Other Current Assets
69.87
59.22
55.61
56.07
Sundry Creditors
-159.21
-140.97
-163.72
-141.1
Creditor Days
72.59
57.76
Other Current Liabilities
-61.19
-62.09
-49.32
-66.44
Cash
16.15
15.65
14.19
17.63
Total Assets
436.33
444.72
429.58
465.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.