Goodricke Group Ltd Share Price

270
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open285.9
  • Day's High286.05
  • 52 Wk High357.4
  • Prev. Close284.3
  • Day's Low265
  • 52 Wk Low 159
  • Turnover (lac)26.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value145.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)583.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Goodricke Group Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

285.9

Prev. Close

284.3

Turnover(Lac.)

26.38

Day's High

286.05

Day's Low

265

52 Week's High

357.4

52 Week's Low

159

Book Value

145.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

583.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Goodricke Group Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

Goodricke Group Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Goodricke Group Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 740.00%

Foreign: 74.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goodricke Group Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.6

21.6

21.6

21.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

219.64

289.29

300.84

297.73

Net Worth

241.24

310.89

322.44

319.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

823.11

891.56

791.35

730.26

yoy growth (%)

-7.67

12.66

8.36

7.59

Raw materials

-273.9

-357.11

-276.9

-260.32

As % of sales

33.27

40.05

34.99

35.64

Employee costs

-320.7

-295.02

-278.19

-237.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.18

26.21

12.69

48.85

Depreciation

-21.24

-20.79

-20.64

-14.7

Tax paid

-3.91

-6.69

3.62

-17.13

Working capital

-27.03

14.38

6.53

20.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.67

12.66

8.36

7.59

Op profit growth

-41.34

45.89

-31.29

-9.81

EBIT growth

-55.61

54.75

-57.05

1.47

Net profit growth

-72.98

19.64

-48.54

-4.25

No Record Found

Goodricke Group Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goodricke Group Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

S A Walker

Independent Director

Saurav Adhikari

Independent Director

R Venkatraman

Independent Director

Rupali Basu.

Director (Finance) & CFO

SOUMEN MUKHERJEE

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arnab Chakraborty.

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Stephen Charles Buckland

Vice Chairman & MD & CEO

A N Singh

Independent Director

MONOJIT DASGUPTA

Independent Director

Srikumar Menon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goodricke Group Ltd

Summary

Goodricke Group Ltd.(GGL), a part of UK based Duncan Lawrie Group was incorporated in 1977 to takeover the Indian business and assets of eight Sterling Tea companies comprising seventeen tea estates. The Duncan Lawrie Group have a controlling stake in GGL through its group companies Assam-Dooars Investment, which hold 48.10% of stake in GGL and Western-Dooars Investment, which holds 25.90% stake in GGL.The company is engaged in the manufacture and cultivation of tea. The Company operates within 18 tea estates spread across West Bengal and Assam and sells bulk tea both in domestic and international markets. It produces Instant Tea at its plant located in Dooars, West Bengal primarily for the international market and has got a strong presence in Packet Tea domestic market through its various Brands. The company has taken acquisition route to expand its plantation area, especialy in Darjeeling District of West Bengal in 1984. Under this acquisition policy it had already acquired Castleton Tea Estate and MargaretsHope Tea Estate through its subsidiary Tiru Tea.The UK-based Lawrie group, together with GGL, has acquired a 45% stake in the Soaltee group of Nepal, which produces two lac kg pa of tea. It also has received an offer from Himalaya Tea Garden and Farming Pvt Ltd, Nepal, to participate in its equity as a joint venture partner to assist in its expansion and modernisation schemes. It plans extension planting in Darjeeling.During 1999-2000, the exports were affected to the in
Company FAQs

What is the Goodricke Group Ltd share price today?

The Goodricke Group Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goodricke Group Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goodricke Group Ltd is ₹583.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goodricke Group Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goodricke Group Ltd is 0 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goodricke Group Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goodricke Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goodricke Group Ltd is ₹159 and ₹357.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goodricke Group Ltd?

Goodricke Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.07%, 3 Years at 7.53%, 1 Year at 44.65%, 6 Month at 38.89%, 3 Month at 3.59% and 1 Month at -3.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goodricke Group Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goodricke Group Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.99 %

