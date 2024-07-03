Summary

Goodricke Group Ltd.(GGL), a part of UK based Duncan Lawrie Group was incorporated in 1977 to takeover the Indian business and assets of eight Sterling Tea companies comprising seventeen tea estates. The Duncan Lawrie Group have a controlling stake in GGL through its group companies Assam-Dooars Investment, which hold 48.10% of stake in GGL and Western-Dooars Investment, which holds 25.90% stake in GGL.The company is engaged in the manufacture and cultivation of tea. The Company operates within 18 tea estates spread across West Bengal and Assam and sells bulk tea both in domestic and international markets. It produces Instant Tea at its plant located in Dooars, West Bengal primarily for the international market and has got a strong presence in Packet Tea domestic market through its various Brands. The company has taken acquisition route to expand its plantation area, especialy in Darjeeling District of West Bengal in 1984. Under this acquisition policy it had already acquired Castleton Tea Estate and MargaretsHope Tea Estate through its subsidiary Tiru Tea.The UK-based Lawrie group, together with GGL, has acquired a 45% stake in the Soaltee group of Nepal, which produces two lac kg pa of tea. It also has received an offer from Himalaya Tea Garden and Farming Pvt Ltd, Nepal, to participate in its equity as a joint venture partner to assist in its expansion and modernisation schemes. It plans extension planting in Darjeeling.During 1999-2000, the exports were affected to the in

Read More