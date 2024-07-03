SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹285.9
Prev. Close₹284.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.38
Day's High₹286.05
Day's Low₹265
52 Week's High₹357.4
52 Week's Low₹159
Book Value₹145.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)583.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.6
21.6
21.6
21.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.64
289.29
300.84
297.73
Net Worth
241.24
310.89
322.44
319.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
823.11
891.56
791.35
730.26
yoy growth (%)
-7.67
12.66
8.36
7.59
Raw materials
-273.9
-357.11
-276.9
-260.32
As % of sales
33.27
40.05
34.99
35.64
Employee costs
-320.7
-295.02
-278.19
-237.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.18
26.21
12.69
48.85
Depreciation
-21.24
-20.79
-20.64
-14.7
Tax paid
-3.91
-6.69
3.62
-17.13
Working capital
-27.03
14.38
6.53
20.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.67
12.66
8.36
7.59
Op profit growth
-41.34
45.89
-31.29
-9.81
EBIT growth
-55.61
54.75
-57.05
1.47
Net profit growth
-72.98
19.64
-48.54
-4.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
S A Walker
Independent Director
Saurav Adhikari
Independent Director
R Venkatraman
Independent Director
Rupali Basu.
Director (Finance) & CFO
SOUMEN MUKHERJEE
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arnab Chakraborty.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Stephen Charles Buckland
Vice Chairman & MD & CEO
A N Singh
Independent Director
MONOJIT DASGUPTA
Independent Director
Srikumar Menon
Reports by Goodricke Group Ltd
Summary
Goodricke Group Ltd.(GGL), a part of UK based Duncan Lawrie Group was incorporated in 1977 to takeover the Indian business and assets of eight Sterling Tea companies comprising seventeen tea estates. The Duncan Lawrie Group have a controlling stake in GGL through its group companies Assam-Dooars Investment, which hold 48.10% of stake in GGL and Western-Dooars Investment, which holds 25.90% stake in GGL.The company is engaged in the manufacture and cultivation of tea. The Company operates within 18 tea estates spread across West Bengal and Assam and sells bulk tea both in domestic and international markets. It produces Instant Tea at its plant located in Dooars, West Bengal primarily for the international market and has got a strong presence in Packet Tea domestic market through its various Brands. The company has taken acquisition route to expand its plantation area, especialy in Darjeeling District of West Bengal in 1984. Under this acquisition policy it had already acquired Castleton Tea Estate and MargaretsHope Tea Estate through its subsidiary Tiru Tea.The UK-based Lawrie group, together with GGL, has acquired a 45% stake in the Soaltee group of Nepal, which produces two lac kg pa of tea. It also has received an offer from Himalaya Tea Garden and Farming Pvt Ltd, Nepal, to participate in its equity as a joint venture partner to assist in its expansion and modernisation schemes. It plans extension planting in Darjeeling.During 1999-2000, the exports were affected to the in
The Goodricke Group Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goodricke Group Ltd is ₹583.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goodricke Group Ltd is 0 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goodricke Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goodricke Group Ltd is ₹159 and ₹357.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goodricke Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.07%, 3 Years at 7.53%, 1 Year at 44.65%, 6 Month at 38.89%, 3 Month at 3.59% and 1 Month at -3.53%.
