Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
823.11
891.56
791.35
730.26
yoy growth (%)
-7.67
12.66
8.36
7.59
Raw materials
-273.9
-357.11
-276.9
-260.32
As % of sales
33.27
40.05
34.99
35.64
Employee costs
-320.7
-295.02
-278.19
-237.07
As % of sales
38.96
33.09
35.15
32.46
Other costs
-202.26
-194.69
-205.59
-188.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.57
21.83
25.97
25.77
Operating profit
26.23
44.72
30.65
44.62
OPM
3.18
5.01
3.87
6.11
Depreciation
-21.24
-20.79
-20.64
-14.7
Interest expense
-5.85
-7.66
-9.2
-2.12
Other income
10.04
9.95
11.87
21.06
Profit before tax
9.18
26.21
12.69
48.85
Taxes
-3.91
-6.69
3.62
-17.13
Tax rate
-42.56
-25.51
28.58
-35.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.27
19.52
16.32
31.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.27
19.52
16.32
31.72
yoy growth (%)
-72.98
19.64
-48.54
-4.25
NPM
0.64
2.19
2.06
4.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.