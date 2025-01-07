iifl-logo-icon 1
Goodricke Group Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

273
(1.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

823.11

891.56

791.35

730.26

yoy growth (%)

-7.67

12.66

8.36

7.59

Raw materials

-273.9

-357.11

-276.9

-260.32

As % of sales

33.27

40.05

34.99

35.64

Employee costs

-320.7

-295.02

-278.19

-237.07

As % of sales

38.96

33.09

35.15

32.46

Other costs

-202.26

-194.69

-205.59

-188.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.57

21.83

25.97

25.77

Operating profit

26.23

44.72

30.65

44.62

OPM

3.18

5.01

3.87

6.11

Depreciation

-21.24

-20.79

-20.64

-14.7

Interest expense

-5.85

-7.66

-9.2

-2.12

Other income

10.04

9.95

11.87

21.06

Profit before tax

9.18

26.21

12.69

48.85

Taxes

-3.91

-6.69

3.62

-17.13

Tax rate

-42.56

-25.51

28.58

-35.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.27

19.52

16.32

31.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.27

19.52

16.32

31.72

yoy growth (%)

-72.98

19.64

-48.54

-4.25

NPM

0.64

2.19

2.06

4.34

