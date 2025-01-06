iifl-logo-icon 1
Goodricke Group Ltd Cash Flow Statement

271.1
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025

Goodricke Group FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.18

26.21

12.69

48.85

Depreciation

-21.24

-20.79

-20.64

-14.7

Tax paid

-3.91

-6.69

3.62

-17.13

Working capital

-27.03

14.38

6.53

20.62

Other operating items

Operating

-42.99

13.11

2.21

37.63

Capital expenditure

19.01

18.27

100.32

48.01

Free cash flow

-23.98

31.38

102.53

85.64

Equity raised

593.29

557.62

548.32

533.5

Investing

0

0

0

-14.29

Financing

22.48

70.43

107.39

19.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

9.72

Net in cash

591.78

659.43

758.25

633.68

