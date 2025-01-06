Goodricke Group Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.18
26.21
12.69
48.85
Depreciation
-21.24
-20.79
-20.64
-14.7
Tax paid
-3.91
-6.69
3.62
-17.13
Working capital
-27.03
14.38
6.53
20.62
Other operating items
Operating
-42.99
13.11
2.21
37.63
Capital expenditure
19.01
18.27
100.32
48.01
Free cash flow
-23.98
31.38
102.53
85.64
Equity raised
593.29
557.62
548.32
533.5
Investing
0
0
0
-14.29
Financing
22.48
70.43
107.39
19.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
9.72
Net in cash
591.78
659.43
758.25
633.68
