Goodricke Group Ltd Summary

Goodricke Group Ltd.(GGL), a part of UK based Duncan Lawrie Group was incorporated in 1977 to takeover the Indian business and assets of eight Sterling Tea companies comprising seventeen tea estates. The Duncan Lawrie Group have a controlling stake in GGL through its group companies Assam-Dooars Investment, which hold 48.10% of stake in GGL and Western-Dooars Investment, which holds 25.90% stake in GGL.The company is engaged in the manufacture and cultivation of tea. The Company operates within 18 tea estates spread across West Bengal and Assam and sells bulk tea both in domestic and international markets. It produces Instant Tea at its plant located in Dooars, West Bengal primarily for the international market and has got a strong presence in Packet Tea domestic market through its various Brands. The company has taken acquisition route to expand its plantation area, especialy in Darjeeling District of West Bengal in 1984. Under this acquisition policy it had already acquired Castleton Tea Estate and MargaretsHope Tea Estate through its subsidiary Tiru Tea.The UK-based Lawrie group, together with GGL, has acquired a 45% stake in the Soaltee group of Nepal, which produces two lac kg pa of tea. It also has received an offer from Himalaya Tea Garden and Farming Pvt Ltd, Nepal, to participate in its equity as a joint venture partner to assist in its expansion and modernisation schemes. It plans extension planting in Darjeeling.During 1999-2000, the exports were affected to the introduction of Certification Trade Mark (CTM). Also, instant tea had another difficult year, due to lower shipments to US and other markets. The packet tea operation was also unfavourable with lower take-off due to gult in the market and severe price competition. In 2001-02 the company introduced Goodricke Gold in the market and the initial response was encouraging.During the year 2009, the tea factories at Kumargram, Leesh River, Chulsa and Sankos were upgraded. A new brand named Goodricke Khaass was launched during the year 2013 at Kolkata. A new central packaging unit along with storage facility was inaugurated in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Conversion of three Darjeeling gardens Barnesbeg, Badamtam and Thurbo into organic was completed. A new Bought leaf factory of 1 million kg capacity was commissioned during the year 2018 at Danguajhar Tea Garden. The Company acquired the tea business of cigarette major Godfrey Phillips in October 2017. In 2019, a new dedicated Bought Leaf factory (Jogopur) was opened at Danguajhar factory site adding 2 Mn kgs. to the production. The Company acquired Harchurah Tea Estate in Assam, from McLeod Russel India Limited. In 2019-20, it launched The Tea Room, Kolkata and Queens Deck, Mumbai making it a strong chain with presencein two of the major Metro Cities in India. Tea By The Lake was launched in 2020. The Company opened a Tea Outlet in Gangtok in 2022.Further, a 408 Kwp Solar power unit was commissioned in the Companys Nonaipara tea garden in Assam in 2024.