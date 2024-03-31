#MDStart#

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Forty-Eighth Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. In millions)

Particulars Year ended 31st March, 2024 Year ended 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 8,239.78 8,821.95 Profit before taxation (655.79) 25.29 Tax Expense 53.53 28.52 Profit for the year (709.32) (3.23) Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax) (3.50) (47.43) Total Comprehensive Income (712.82) (50.66) Other Equity at year end 2,180.07 2,892.89

The increase in wages and other input costs coupled with normal crop and lower price realizations in the operating regions of Assam and Dooars had a significant impact on the bottom-line of the Company. Increase in prices could only partially off-set this cost increase. The branded tea division continued to face market challenges and stressed margins. Exports were lower than the previous year and the instant tea continued to contribute to the growth of the Companys business.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year ended 31st March, 2024 there is no change in the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the Company. The paid up capital as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs. 216 million divided into 21600000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserve for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

DIVIDEND

In view of losses during the year and also keeping in mind the current constraints prevailing in the tea industry, the Board has not recommended payment of dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT, OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS, OUTLOOK, RISK AND CONCERNS

Tea being an agricultural commodity, the operations in the gardens are subject to the vagaries of weather and the crops to a large extent depend on the climatic conditions which prevail during the season . Due to this factor the steps initiated by the management towards undertaking good development work in the fields thereby increasing the yields including steps taken for implementation of improved agricultural practices are not only necessary but also important for the sustainability of the business . Tea continues to be savored globally and remains the most popular beverage in the country contributing substantially to the countrys income by way of foreign exchange earnings. Indian tea industry also provides employment to more than one million people, more than half of whom are women. The Tea Industry also supports a large population comprising of workers, dependents and others residing in the tea estates.

Originally, the tea plantation sector consisted of tea estates with factories to manufacture their teas but over the last decade or so, there has been an emergence of small tea growers. The bought leaf factories now contribute to more than 50% of the total countrys tea production.

The Indian tea crop for the FY 2023-2024 was 1368 million kgs as compared to 1370 million kgs in FY 2022-23 . The World tea production also continues to be stable and there appears to be a condition of surplus tea in the pipeline . Climate in the tea growing areas in India continues to be erratic and this along with continued increase in labour wages , high social cost over most other tea producing countries, high infrastructure costs and increasing energy and other input costs remain the major problems for the Indian Tea Industry. Shortage of labour during peak season in some pockets continues to be a cause for concern . Fast-moving consumer goods consumption remained subdued over the past year due to unpredictable monsoon rains and decreasing disposable incomes, exacerbating the decline in rural demand.

The Company has made substantial investment in irrigation in earlier years to minimize the impact on crop due to change in climatic conditions. However in current scenario , other than drought , weather in the peak growing months also fluctuates with high temperatures and uneven distribution of rainfall . However, in spite of this scenario the outlook for the tea industry is positive, due to its increasing demand, consumption and acceptance of the same as a wellness drink globally. The future outlook in the branded tea division continues to be watchful on account of conservative demand and regulatory requirements in the category. Severe competition from both large players and small packeters makes the segment very volatile.

OPERATIONS

During the financial year under review, your Company manufactured a total crop of 19.52 Mn kgs. vis-a-vis 18.91 Mn kgs. made last year including bought leaf. It recorded own crop of 16.89 Mn kgs. tea as compared to 15.94 Mn kgs. in the previous year. The tea gardens of the company faced very dry and adverse weather conditions in the beginning of the season along with incidence of severe hail storms in some gardens in Dooars. Even after the advent of rain, the tea growing areas faced intermittent spells of hot and dry weather in the peak growing months of April , May and June and these extreme weather conditions were responsible for the lower crop. Increased pest activities particularly in Dooars region also led to crop losses from normal levels. During the year a good standard of development work was carried out in the Companys gardens with a right mix of quality and yield clones to ensure that the future viability is maintained . Your companys gardens continue its thrust on quality production and all your companys gardens remained in quality bracket in the regions of Assam, Dooars and Darjeeling.

Your Company continued its efforts to "GO GREEN" to counter challenges of global warming and carbon emission. Afforestation projects, creation of water bodies, usage of bio fertilisers and safe pesticides, usage of renewable fuel in the form of gas firing systems and hydro power projects continue to be focus areas to ensure sustainability. Towards these efforts a 408 Kwp Solar power unit was also commissioned in the companys Nonaipara tea garden in Assam and similar initiatives for migration to cleaner sources of energy are to continue in the future . All your Companys gardens in Assam and Darjeeling are Rainforest Alliance certified. Further, Badamtam & Barnesbeg in Darjeeling are both certified Organic & Fairtrade. All your companys Dooars gardens and Orangajuli and Nonaipara in Assam are Trustea certified.

The Instant Tea Plant at Aibheel Tea estate continued to contribute favorably to the topline of the Company apart from exporting a majority of its produce.

During the year under review the consumer division registered lower volumes over the previous year owing to lower orders of Private label brands , degrowth in the general trade which was the primary cause for concern. Modern Trade Retail, Institutions and Ecommerce channels registered an increase in volumes over previous year. The division continues to be under threat in its retail stronghold states of Madhya Pradesh , Punjab and Haryana where bigger brands attempt to make inroads into the rural segment through discounting and increased media spends putting further stress on the margins .

In line with the divisions endeavor of increasing its play in the premium price segment, the division registered growth in premium/mid- premium CTC brands - Goodricke Khaass, SuperCup Gold & Goodricke Premium, albeit on lower volume base. To further strengthen the premium CTC segment, Super Cup Gold - an exclusive blend of Darjeeling long leaves & Assam CTC, was revamped and re-launched across India.

The overall packaged tea divisions performance remained sluggish witnessing only marginal growth fueled primarily with the growth in Economy segment. The consumption of fast- moving-consumer-goods category has been subdued throughout the last year on account erratic monsoon rain and declining disposable incomes which hurt the rural demand further.

SEGMENTWISE OR PRODUCTWISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is primarily engaged in the business of cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea and is managed organizationally as a single unit. Accordingly, the Company is a single business segment company. The Domestic sale for this year was 28.39 million kgs compared to 27.60 million kgs in the previous year mainly due to higher volumes recorded in the bulk tea business. Export stood at 4.65 million kgs as compared to 5.14 million kgs last year witnessing a marginal decrease during the year under review primarily due to geopolitical turmoil. Instant tea exports stood at 0.37 million

kgs compared to 0.33 million kgs in previous year.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES

In terms of the SEBI Listing Regulations the requirement of disclosing details of significant changes (i.e., change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in the key financial ratios, are mentioned below-

Financial Ratios Variance Reasons for Variance Net Profit Margin -23412% Lower operating margin due to wage hike, subdued market prices which could not be set off through improved crop Operating profit margin -230% Interest Coverage Ratio -467% Variance is attributable to lower operating margins during the year and higher working capital borrowings Debt Equity Ratio 141% Variance is attributable to higher year end borrowings arising out of higher working capital requirements throughout the year. Debt Service Coverage Ratio -244% Variance is attributable to lower operating margins during the year and higher working capital borrowings Return on Equity Ratio 25165% Lower operating margin due to wage hike, subdued market prices which could not be set off through improved crop Return on Capital employed -1018% Inventory Turnover Ratio -5% Lower closing inventory Current Ratio -21% Marginal variance

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has in place adequate systems of internal control commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use or losses, executing transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies. The Chief Internal Auditor along with external firms of Chartered Accountants carry out Audits as per Audit Calendar approved by the Audit Committee of the Company. Further, Cost Auditors, the Secretarial Auditors and the Statutory Auditors are also responsible for checks during the course of their respective audits. The Audit Committee reviews Audit Reports submitted by the internal Auditors. Suggestions for improvement are considered and the Audit Committee follows up the implementation of corrective actions. The Committee also meets the Companys statutory auditors to ascertain, inter alia, their views on the adequacy of internal control systems in the Company and keeps the Board of Directors informed of its major observations from time to time.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Audit Committee of the Board is responsible to monitor the risk management plan as constitution of separate Risk Management Committee is not mandatory for the Company. The Committee periodically reviews various risks associated with the entity in terms of the Risk Management Policy of the Company which is available at https://www.goodricke.com/ policies.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has been no change in the nature of business and the Company continues to concentrate on its core tea business with growth plans in short to medium terms.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review Mr. Peter John Field resigned from his position of Non-Executive Chairman and Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 31st December, 2023 due to personal reasons. Mr. Stephen Charles Buckland was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 9th August, 2023 and later taken up the position of NonExecutive Chairman of the Company effective from 1st January, 2024. The shareholders, by way of resolution passed by postal ballot, has approved the appointment of Mr. Buckland as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.

The Board, at its meeting held on 21st February, 2024 has accepted the resignation from Mr. Atul Asthana from his position of Managing Director and CEO w.e.f. 29th February, 2024 due to personal reasons. Subsequently, at its meeting held on 29th February, 2024 the Board has appointed Mr. Arun Narain Singh as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director cum CEO of the Company w.e.f. 6th March, 2024. The Board also appointed Mr. Monojit Dasgupta as Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 26th March, 2024. Both the appointment of Mr. A N Singh and Mr. Monojit Dasgupta was regularized by Shareholders approval vide Special Resolutions passed through Postal Ballot.

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company read with Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Soumen Mukherjee will retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment.

During the year, the Company had the following Key Managerial Personnel-

1. Mr. Atul Asthana, Managing Director & CEO (upto 29th February, 2024)

2. Mr. Arun Narain Singh (w.e.f. 6th March, 2024), Executive VC and MD cum CEO

3. Mr. Soumen Mukherjee, Director (Finance) & Chief Financial Officer

4. Mr. Arnab Chakraborty, Company Secretary

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Srikumar Menon (DIN: 00470254) as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive Independent), by passing necessary resolution by way of Circulation on 7th May, 2024, to hold office for a term of 5 consecutive years with effect from 10th May, 2024 up to 9th May, 2029, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Details relating his appointment is mentioned in the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

STATEMENT OF DECLARATION GIVEN BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors have given declaration as per Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act 2013.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has complied with the Corporate Governance requirements under the Companies Act, 2013 and as stipulated in Listing Regulations. A Report on Corporate Governance along with the Auditors Certificate regarding Compliance of Corporate Governance are attached as Annexure I and Annexure II respectively, forming part of this Report.

DETAILS OF BOARD MEETINGS

The Board met seven times during the year on 25th May, 2023, 10th August, 2023, 9th November, 2023, 8th February, 2024, 21st February, 2024, 29th February, 2024 and 26th March, 2024. Further details on Board of Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

a. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee presently comprises of three (3) Non-Executive Directors, namely; Mr. R Venkatraman, Independent Director, Mr. Saurav Adhikari, Independent Director and Mrs. Susan Ann Walker, Non Executive Director. The Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer, the Chief Internal Auditor and the representative of the Statutory Auditors are invitees to the meetings of the Audit Committee. The Chief Internal Auditor reports to the Audit Committee and the Company Secretary is the Secretary to the Committee. The representatives of the Cost Auditors are also invited to meetings of the Audit Committee whenever matters relating to cost audit are considered. All members of the Committee are financially literate. Further details of Audit Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy and oversees through the Audit Committee, the genuine concerns, if any, expressed by the employees and the Directors. The Company has also made provisions for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees, Directors or any other person who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chief Internal Auditor on reporting issues concerning the interests of the employees and the Company. In turn the Chief Internal Auditor is required to report such matters to the Chairman, Audit Committee. The Whistleblower Policy is available on your Companys corporate website and can be accessed at Companys weblink http://www. goodricke.com/policies

The details of Programme for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, nature of Industry and other related matters are available on the web link: http://www. goodricke.com/policies

b. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee presently comprises of three (3) Non-Executive Directors, namely, Mr. R. Venkatraman, Independent Director, Mr. Saurav Adhikari, Independent Director and Mrs. Susan Ann Walker, Non-Executive Director. Mr. R Venkatraman the Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Director. Further details of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Companys Pol icy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations is attached to this report as Annexure V.

c. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) COMMITTEE

The Committee seeks to guide the Company in integrating its social and environmental objectives with its business strategies and assists in crafting unique models to support creation of sustainable livelihoods. The Committee formulates & monitors the CSR Policy and recommends to the Board the annual CSR Plan of the Company in terms of the Companies Act, 2013. The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee presently comprises two Independent Directors and the Managing Director & CEO who is a Member. The Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Director. The role of the CSR committee inter-alia includes:

a. To formulate and recommend to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy;

b. To recommend the amount of expenditure to be incurred on the activities undertaken.

c. To monitor the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company from time to time.

d. Review the performance of the Company in the areas of Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

e. Review the Companies decisions on Corporate Social Responsibility matters.