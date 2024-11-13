|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|GOODRICKE GROUP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|GOODRICKE GROUP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the corresponding period. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|GOODRICKE GROUP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and other matters. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Monojit Dasgupta as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|Change in Management- Cessation of Managing Director and CEO
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|GOODRICKE GROUP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the limited review report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. Unaudited Financial Results of Goodricke Group Limited for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.