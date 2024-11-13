iifl-logo-icon 1
Goodricke Group Ltd Board Meeting

268.2
(2.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:07:00 AM

Goodricke Group CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
GOODRICKE GROUP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
GOODRICKE GROUP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the corresponding period. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
GOODRICKE GROUP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and other matters. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Appointment of Mr. Monojit Dasgupta as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company.
Board Meeting21 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
Change in Management- Cessation of Managing Director and CEO
Board Meeting8 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
GOODRICKE GROUP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the limited review report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. Unaudited Financial Results of Goodricke Group Limited for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

