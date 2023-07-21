Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
22.52
22.52
22.52
22.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.15
-11.16
-11.56
-12.06
Net Worth
11.37
11.36
10.96
10.46
Minority Interest
Debt
6.24
5.87
5.35
5.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
17.61
17.23
16.31
15.73
Fixed Assets
20.56
20.4
12.15
12.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.01
-3.22
4.11
3.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
6.62
8.11
12.05
13.6
Debtor Days
637.04
215.45
207.91
Other Current Assets
8.83
0.68
22.14
12.91
Sundry Creditors
-17.8
-11.74
-0.06
-0.03
Creditor Days
922.18
1.07
0.45
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-0.27
-30.02
-22.93
Cash
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.01
Total Assets
17.61
17.22
16.31
15.73
