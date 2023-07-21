iifl-logo
Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

22.52

22.52

22.52

22.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.15

-11.16

-11.56

-12.06

Net Worth

11.37

11.36

10.96

10.46

Minority Interest

Debt

6.24

5.87

5.35

5.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.04

Total Liabilities

17.61

17.23

16.31

15.73

Fixed Assets

20.56

20.4

12.15

12.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.01

-3.22

4.11

3.55

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

6.62

8.11

12.05

13.6

Debtor Days

637.04

215.45

207.91

Other Current Assets

8.83

0.68

22.14

12.91

Sundry Creditors

-17.8

-11.74

-0.06

-0.03

Creditor Days

922.18

1.07

0.45

Other Current Liabilities

-0.66

-0.27

-30.02

-22.93

Cash

0.05

0.04

0.05

0.01

Total Assets

17.61

17.22

16.31

15.73

