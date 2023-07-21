Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.17
0.61
0.48
0.03
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.11
-0.12
0.03
Working capital
-6.98
0.22
-88.07
6.48
Other operating items
Operating
-6.91
0.69
-87.73
6.47
Capital expenditure
0.72
0.09
-1.16
-0.09
Free cash flow
-6.19
0.78
-88.89
6.37
Equity raised
-22.84
-24.11
-26.14
-27.36
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.18
9.86
6.44
4.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-18.86
-13.47
-108.59
-16
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.