Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.88
(-4.87%)
Jul 21, 2023|03:29:14 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.17

0.61

0.48

0.03

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.02

-0.02

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.11

-0.12

0.03

Working capital

-6.98

0.22

-88.07

6.48

Other operating items

Operating

-6.91

0.69

-87.73

6.47

Capital expenditure

0.72

0.09

-1.16

-0.09

Free cash flow

-6.19

0.78

-88.89

6.37

Equity raised

-22.84

-24.11

-26.14

-27.36

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

10.18

9.86

6.44

4.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-18.86

-13.47

-108.59

-16

