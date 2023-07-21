iifl-logo
Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.88
(-4.87%)
Jul 21, 2023

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2015

Revenue

4.64

20.41

23.87

5.4

yoy growth (%)

-77.23

-14.49

341.74

1.73

Raw materials

-4.14

-19.64

-23.08

-4.71

As % of sales

89.29

96.21

96.67

87.24

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.02

-0.15

-0.27

As % of sales

4.2

0.14

0.64

5.04

Other costs

-0.11

-0.1

-0.13

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.5

0.51

0.55

5.53

Operating profit

0.18

0.63

0.5

0.11

OPM

4

3.12

2.12

2.17

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.02

-0.02

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.17

0.61

0.48

0.03

Taxes

-0.04

-0.11

-0.12

0.03

Tax rate

-25.75

-19.23

-25.33

97.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.12

0.49

0.36

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.12

0.49

0.36

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-74.21

38.47

448.49

-100.23

NPM

2.76

2.44

1.5

1.21

