Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4.64
20.41
23.87
5.4
yoy growth (%)
-77.23
-14.49
341.74
1.73
Raw materials
-4.14
-19.64
-23.08
-4.71
As % of sales
89.29
96.21
96.67
87.24
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.02
-0.15
-0.27
As % of sales
4.2
0.14
0.64
5.04
Other costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.13
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.5
0.51
0.55
5.53
Operating profit
0.18
0.63
0.5
0.11
OPM
4
3.12
2.12
2.17
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.17
0.61
0.48
0.03
Taxes
-0.04
-0.11
-0.12
0.03
Tax rate
-25.75
-19.23
-25.33
97.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.12
0.49
0.36
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.12
0.49
0.36
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-74.21
38.47
448.49
-100.23
NPM
2.76
2.44
1.5
1.21
No Record Found
