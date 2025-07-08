iifl-logo
Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Share Price Live

4.88
(-4.87%)
Jul 21, 2023|03:29:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.88
  • Day's High4.88
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.13
  • Day's Low4.88
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E6.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.86
  • EPS0.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:13 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.15%

Non-Promoter- 79.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

22.52

22.52

22.52

22.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.15

-11.16

-11.56

-12.06

Net Worth

11.37

11.36

10.96

10.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2015

Revenue

4.64

20.41

23.87

5.4

yoy growth (%)

-77.23

-14.49

341.74

1.73

Raw materials

-4.14

-19.64

-23.08

-4.71

As % of sales

89.29

96.21

96.67

87.24

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.02

-0.15

-0.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.17

0.61

0.48

0.03

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.02

-0.02

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.11

-0.12

0.03

Working capital

-6.98

0.22

-88.07

6.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.23

-14.49

341.74

1.73

Op profit growth

-70.79

25.9

331.3

-100.42

EBIT growth

-71.95

28.02

1,348.04

-100.11

Net profit growth

-74.21

38.47

448.49

-100.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1.12

0.76

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1.12

0.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

572.8

13.222,573.17362.182.62909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

145.65

17.8513,989.97155.51.672,004.2110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

972.95

09,554.37-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

493.85

46.99,531.7755.510.91215.9375.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

650.3

49.918,312.8930.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gradiente Infotainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

V R Mathur

Whole Time Director

Sudheep Raj

Director

Sunitee Raj

Independent Director

Abdul Raoof

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Paswan

Registered Office

306 3rd Floor May Fair Gardens,

Banjara Hills Road No 12,

Telangana - 500034

Tel: 91-40-23386955/64582817

Website: http://www.gradienteinfotainment.in

Email: info@gradienteinfotainment.net; gradienteinfoltd@g

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Gradiente Infotainment Limited (formerly known as V R Mathur Mass Communications Limited) led by the Founder Promoters, V R Mathur and Sunitee Raj Mathur was incorporated in June, 1992. The Company to...
Read More

Reports by Gradiente Infotainment Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gradiente Infotainment Ltd share price today?

The Gradiente Infotainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd is ₹10.99 Cr. as of 21 Jul ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd is 6.02 and 0.83 as of 21 Jul ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gradiente Infotainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Jul ‘23

What is the CAGR of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd?

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.36%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 86.26%, 6 Month at -39.45%, 3 Month at -19.47% and 1 Month at -25.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gradiente Infotainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.85 %

