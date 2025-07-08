Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹4.88
Prev. Close₹5.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹4.88
Day's Low₹4.88
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.99
P/E6.02
EPS0.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
22.52
22.52
22.52
22.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.15
-11.16
-11.56
-12.06
Net Worth
11.37
11.36
10.96
10.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4.64
20.41
23.87
5.4
yoy growth (%)
-77.23
-14.49
341.74
1.73
Raw materials
-4.14
-19.64
-23.08
-4.71
As % of sales
89.29
96.21
96.67
87.24
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.02
-0.15
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.17
0.61
0.48
0.03
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.11
-0.12
0.03
Working capital
-6.98
0.22
-88.07
6.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.23
-14.49
341.74
1.73
Op profit growth
-70.79
25.9
331.3
-100.42
EBIT growth
-71.95
28.02
1,348.04
-100.11
Net profit growth
-74.21
38.47
448.49
-100.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1.12
0.76
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1.12
0.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
572.8
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.65
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
972.95
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.85
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
V R Mathur
Whole Time Director
Sudheep Raj
Director
Sunitee Raj
Independent Director
Abdul Raoof
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Paswan
306 3rd Floor May Fair Gardens,
Banjara Hills Road No 12,
Telangana - 500034
Tel: 91-40-23386955/64582817
Website: http://www.gradienteinfotainment.in
Email: info@gradienteinfotainment.net; gradienteinfoltd@g
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Gradiente Infotainment Limited (formerly known as V R Mathur Mass Communications Limited) led by the Founder Promoters, V R Mathur and Sunitee Raj Mathur was incorporated in June, 1992. The Company to...
