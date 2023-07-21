Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Indian entertainment industry is on a high growth path. Domestic majors are finding better earnings potential in the huge overseas markets. At the same time, corporatization is finally starting to emerge in this highly unorganized industry. This is likely to instill a greater discipline in the functioning of the industry and lead to greater consolidation in the future. The domestic consumer will opt for more sophisticated technology in the near future. Consequently, domestic majors will have to redefine their product offerings.

"With the global economic slowdown affecting advertising spends, sectors like television, print, radio and outdoor that depend on advertising revenues were affected," says the study. Media companies are under pressure to change, innovate and re-examine their existing business models. Companies need to draw upon new capabilities to survive in this environment."

EVENT MANAGEMENT

Gradiente has deep experience in all aspects of Event Management. This includes awareness of organizational skills, tech knowhow, PR, marketing and advertising presence, catering, logistics, decor, law and license awareness, glamour identity, risk management, budgeting, in-depth exposure to television and various other media. This knowledge is critical to follow through successfully to closure.

EDUCATION MODELING & ACTING COLLEGE

At Gradiente, it is our constant effort to blend, adapt, design and deploy services and technologies that are not only contemporary, but also futuristic. The ultimate purpose is to make a measurable and tangible difference, above the noise. With the boom in the entertainment agenda across the networks, we have initiated measures to improve the quality of content and presentation by identifying, training and promoting talent that would be empowered subsequently to contribute to mainstream entertainment as well. Fashion design, training, modelling, soft skills, communication are focus areas to groom new talent and gear them for the industry demands.

NEW MEDIA

With technological advancements and growing penetration of mobiles, personal computers, laptops and the internet, segments like animation, internet advertising and gaming are witnessing an unprecedented growth. Television content is becoming interactive with extensive internet usage. Your Company has exploited the wireless handheld devices by delivering through different technology-services such as Interactive Voice Response (IVR) , automatic speech recognition and short-term messaging service platforms in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Your Company has a diversified business model in media and entertainment sector and the revenue is expected to come from various segments across various levels of the value chain. The diversified business model of the Company will provide scalability apart from spreading the risk profile of the overall business.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES

Gradiente aims to recruit, nurture and retain quality professionals and provide them with a high performance environment. Knowledge and intellectual assets are being strategically shared across at Gradiente we have understood the potential of the human resource and its contribution to the financial standing of your company. Therefore, the human asset is highly valued and regarded by your Company. No effort is spared to provide the employees with a healthy work environment and all assistance is rendered in order to bring-out the best in each one of them. Gradiente is reassessing traditional notions about employment and experimenting with broad-based employee ownership.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The details of the financial performance with respect to operational performance of the Company are appearing in the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account separately. Please refer the Directors’ Report for highlights.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT DISCLOSURES

The Company’s senior management makes disclosures to the Board relating to all material financial and commercial transactions as when they occur.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report may be "forward looking statements: within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements are based on certain assumption and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important facts that could make a difference at the Company’s operations include economic conditions affecting domestic demand and supply conditions, finished goods prices, changes in government regulations and tax regime etc. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.