Gradiente Infotainment Ltd Summary

Gradiente Infotainment Limited (formerly known as V R Mathur Mass Communications Limited) led by the Founder Promoters, V R Mathur and Sunitee Raj Mathur was incorporated in June, 1992. The Company took over the business of V R Mathur Advertising and Marketing Consultants, a proprietory concern owned by V R Mathur, in 1992. Over the years, Gradiente has harnessed and fortified its professional energies steadily, adding to its service portfolio with a plethora of value additions that combine business and financial communication, public relations, direct marketing and Web Media. It handled International clientele including The Sharp Corporation, Canon, Nissan Motors Co. Ltd., the Diners Club of Japan, Fuji, Mitsubishi Electric, Ricoh, Sony Corporation, etc. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Media Entertainment, i.e. Advertisement, Tele-serials, Web-series, etc. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion project to set up a state-of-the-art digital video editing and computer graphics facility to cater to the advertising film production and T V programming industries. The project was part financed through a public issue in Dec.95. The facilities will be utilised for the production of T V software for various satellite channels.During the year 2022-23, the Company launched Over-The-Top (OTT) production platform, GRADIENTE TUBE. It commenced the production of web-series titled ENCOUNTER WITH FEAR and launched music channel titled as GRADIENTE MUSIC.