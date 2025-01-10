iifl-logo-icon 1
Groarc Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

9.78
(-0.91%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.47

20.47

10.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.52

18.26

8.63

7.96

Net Worth

38.99

38.73

18.64

17.97

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

20.32

19.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.99

38.73

38.96

37.54

Fixed Assets

0.88

0.95

1.03

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

17.87

32.17

31.1

29.97

Inventories

0

0

1.78

0.11

Inventory Days

2.89

Sundry Debtors

17.01

31.41

19.34

14.88

Debtor Days

391.6

Other Current Assets

1.11

1.12

10.7

15.97

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-0.36

-0.72

-0.99

Cash

16.32

0.07

6.83

7.55

Total Assets

35.08

33.19

38.96

37.54

