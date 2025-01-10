Groarc Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.47
20.47
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.52
18.26
8.63
7.96
Net Worth
38.99
38.73
18.64
17.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
20.32
19.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.99
38.73
38.96
37.54
Fixed Assets
0.88
0.95
1.03
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.87
32.17
31.1
29.97
Inventories
0
0
1.78
0.11
Inventory Days
2.89
Sundry Debtors
17.01
31.41
19.34
14.88
Debtor Days
391.6
Other Current Assets
1.11
1.12
10.7
15.97
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.36
-0.72
-0.99
Cash
16.32
0.07
6.83
7.55
Total Assets
35.08
33.19
38.96
37.54
