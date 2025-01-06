Groarc Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.98
0.17
0.34
0.17
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.54
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
Working capital
21.87
0.38
-0.01
-1.93
Other operating items
Operating
23.3
0.5
0.25
-1.81
Capital expenditure
0.01
-1
0.01
0
Free cash flow
23.31
-0.49
0.26
-1.81
Equity raised
13.02
12.77
12.2
11.9
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
25.44
14.12
8.92
1.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
61.78
26.39
21.38
11.2
