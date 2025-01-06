iifl-logo-icon 1
Groarc Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.68
(2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Groarc Industries India Ltd

Groarc Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.98

0.17

0.34

0.17

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.54

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

Working capital

21.87

0.38

-0.01

-1.93

Other operating items

Operating

23.3

0.5

0.25

-1.81

Capital expenditure

0.01

-1

0.01

0

Free cash flow

23.31

-0.49

0.26

-1.81

Equity raised

13.02

12.77

12.2

11.9

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

25.44

14.12

8.92

1.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

61.78

26.39

21.38

11.2

