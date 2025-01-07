iifl-logo-icon 1
Groarc Industries India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.37
(1.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:37:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.86

0.25

0.5

0.23

yoy growth (%)

5,314.16

-48.76

113.51

609.6

Raw materials

-11.92

0

0

0

As % of sales

85.97

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.6

-0.58

-0.78

As % of sales

3.95

235.13

116.47

334.87

Other costs

-1.55

-2.06

-1.77

-1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.21

807.26

354.31

430.03

Operating profit

-0.15

-2.41

-1.85

-1.55

OPM

-1.14

-942.39

-370.79

-664.9

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

-3.78

-4.36

0

0

Other income

2.15

2.59

2.22

1.75

Profit before tax

1.98

0.17

0.34

0.17

Taxes

-0.54

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

Tax rate

-27.33

-26.05

-15.22

-17.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.44

0.12

0.28

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.44

0.12

0.28

0.14

yoy growth (%)

1,017.78

-55.22

102.84

-110.4

NPM

10.41

50.44

57.72

60.76

