Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.86
0.25
0.5
0.23
yoy growth (%)
5,314.16
-48.76
113.51
609.6
Raw materials
-11.92
0
0
0
As % of sales
85.97
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.6
-0.58
-0.78
As % of sales
3.95
235.13
116.47
334.87
Other costs
-1.55
-2.06
-1.77
-1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.21
807.26
354.31
430.03
Operating profit
-0.15
-2.41
-1.85
-1.55
OPM
-1.14
-942.39
-370.79
-664.9
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
-3.78
-4.36
0
0
Other income
2.15
2.59
2.22
1.75
Profit before tax
1.98
0.17
0.34
0.17
Taxes
-0.54
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
Tax rate
-27.33
-26.05
-15.22
-17.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.44
0.12
0.28
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.44
0.12
0.28
0.14
yoy growth (%)
1,017.78
-55.22
102.84
-110.4
NPM
10.41
50.44
57.72
60.76
