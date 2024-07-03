iifl-logo-icon 1
Groarc Industries India Ltd Share Price

10.77
(3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:06:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.34
  • Day's High10.87
  • 52 Wk High16.23
  • Prev. Close10.39
  • Day's Low10.12
  • 52 Wk Low 8.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E31.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.36
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Groarc Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

10.34

Prev. Close

10.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

10.87

Day's Low

10.12

52 Week's High

16.23

52 Week's Low

8.4

Book Value

19.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.04

P/E

31.48

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

Groarc Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Oct, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Groarc Industries India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Groarc Industries India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Groarc Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.47

20.47

10.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.52

18.26

8.63

7.96

Net Worth

38.99

38.73

18.64

17.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.86

0.25

0.5

0.23

yoy growth (%)

5,314.16

-48.76

113.51

609.6

Raw materials

-11.92

0

0

0

As % of sales

85.97

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.6

-0.58

-0.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.98

0.17

0.34

0.17

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.54

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

Working capital

21.87

0.38

-0.01

-1.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5,314.16

-48.76

113.51

609.6

Op profit growth

-93.4

30.21

19.07

-50.12

EBIT growth

1,037.22

-48.87

99.02

-113.6

Net profit growth

1,017.78

-55.22

102.84

-110.4

No Record Found

Groarc Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Groarc Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Heerachand Jain

Independent Director

Murali Chengalvarayan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Kumawat

Whole-time Director

Rajendhiran Jayaram

Whole-time Director

Chandran Ganesh

Independent Director

Jayanti Pradhan

Independent Director

T S Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Groarc Industries India Ltd

Summary

Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. (Formerly known Telesys Software Ltd) was incorporated in October, 1992, as Telesys Software Pvt. Ltd and subsequently converted into a public limited company in November, 1999. TSL was originally promoted by S R Kamath and Vatsala R Kamath. The name of the Company was changed from Telesys Software Ltd to Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd w.e.f. 05.11.2009. Therefore the Company operated into two segments i.e. Software development & sales in India and infrastructure, real estate and allied activities. The Company embraced the Agile method of development, enabling productivity and innovation. It developed and delivered the first software-based, highly available signaling solution to AT&T Wireless in 1999, helping this Tier 1 carrier to become the only operator supporting SS7 Signaling over IP within its network, a true feat for the time. Since then, it helped operators worldwide transition from high cost infrastructures to cost effective, COTS IT hardware with open architecture, fault tolerant signaling software.As an industry-leading software provider, Telesys proved in delivering multi-generational signaling solutions to all of the worlds largest service providers for voice, video, and data communications. Whether its traditional communication networks or solutions for evolving generations, Telesyss team of experts leverage their knowledge of software engineering and their programming skills to deliver carrier class products. When the industry starte
Company FAQs

What is the Groarc Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Groarc Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Groarc Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Groarc Industries India Ltd is ₹22.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Groarc Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Groarc Industries India Ltd is 31.48 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Groarc Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Groarc Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Groarc Industries India Ltd is ₹8.4 and ₹16.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Groarc Industries India Ltd?

Groarc Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 25.71%, 1 Year at 7.11%, 6 Month at -14.98%, 3 Month at -27.09% and 1 Month at -1.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Groarc Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Groarc Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

