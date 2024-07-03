Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹10.34
Prev. Close₹10.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹10.87
Day's Low₹10.12
52 Week's High₹16.23
52 Week's Low₹8.4
Book Value₹19.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.04
P/E31.48
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.47
20.47
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.52
18.26
8.63
7.96
Net Worth
38.99
38.73
18.64
17.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.86
0.25
0.5
0.23
yoy growth (%)
5,314.16
-48.76
113.51
609.6
Raw materials
-11.92
0
0
0
As % of sales
85.97
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.6
-0.58
-0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.98
0.17
0.34
0.17
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.54
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
Working capital
21.87
0.38
-0.01
-1.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5,314.16
-48.76
113.51
609.6
Op profit growth
-93.4
30.21
19.07
-50.12
EBIT growth
1,037.22
-48.87
99.02
-113.6
Net profit growth
1,017.78
-55.22
102.84
-110.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Heerachand Jain
Independent Director
Murali Chengalvarayan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Kumawat
Whole-time Director
Rajendhiran Jayaram
Whole-time Director
Chandran Ganesh
Independent Director
Jayanti Pradhan
Independent Director
T S Srinivasan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. (Formerly known Telesys Software Ltd) was incorporated in October, 1992, as Telesys Software Pvt. Ltd and subsequently converted into a public limited company in November, 1999. TSL was originally promoted by S R Kamath and Vatsala R Kamath. The name of the Company was changed from Telesys Software Ltd to Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd w.e.f. 05.11.2009. Therefore the Company operated into two segments i.e. Software development & sales in India and infrastructure, real estate and allied activities. The Company embraced the Agile method of development, enabling productivity and innovation. It developed and delivered the first software-based, highly available signaling solution to AT&T Wireless in 1999, helping this Tier 1 carrier to become the only operator supporting SS7 Signaling over IP within its network, a true feat for the time. Since then, it helped operators worldwide transition from high cost infrastructures to cost effective, COTS IT hardware with open architecture, fault tolerant signaling software.As an industry-leading software provider, Telesys proved in delivering multi-generational signaling solutions to all of the worlds largest service providers for voice, video, and data communications. Whether its traditional communication networks or solutions for evolving generations, Telesyss team of experts leverage their knowledge of software engineering and their programming skills to deliver carrier class products. When the industry starte
The Groarc Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Groarc Industries India Ltd is ₹22.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Groarc Industries India Ltd is 31.48 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Groarc Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Groarc Industries India Ltd is ₹8.4 and ₹16.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Groarc Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 25.71%, 1 Year at 7.11%, 6 Month at -14.98%, 3 Month at -27.09% and 1 Month at -1.61%.
