Groarc Industries India Ltd Summary

Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. (Formerly known Telesys Software Ltd) was incorporated in October, 1992, as Telesys Software Pvt. Ltd and subsequently converted into a public limited company in November, 1999. TSL was originally promoted by S R Kamath and Vatsala R Kamath. The name of the Company was changed from Telesys Software Ltd to Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd w.e.f. 05.11.2009. Therefore the Company operated into two segments i.e. Software development & sales in India and infrastructure, real estate and allied activities. The Company embraced the Agile method of development, enabling productivity and innovation. It developed and delivered the first software-based, highly available signaling solution to AT&T Wireless in 1999, helping this Tier 1 carrier to become the only operator supporting SS7 Signaling over IP within its network, a true feat for the time. Since then, it helped operators worldwide transition from high cost infrastructures to cost effective, COTS IT hardware with open architecture, fault tolerant signaling software.As an industry-leading software provider, Telesys proved in delivering multi-generational signaling solutions to all of the worlds largest service providers for voice, video, and data communications. Whether its traditional communication networks or solutions for evolving generations, Telesyss team of experts leverage their knowledge of software engineering and their programming skills to deliver carrier class products. When the industry started to move towards cost-optimizing virtualization, their cloud-ready software enabled operators to deploy and seamlessly migrate their solutions from bare metal to a cloud infrastructure.The Company started its Data Center at Madras in 1993 for processing various data by using computer technology. It developed and installed customised software catering to industries such as Hotels, Hospitals, Education Institutions and Transport industry segments. At present, it has two development centers in Chennai with about 50 software professionals.The Company on 10 February, 2000, came out with a public issue of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 5 per share aggregating to Rs 750 lakhs to provide funds for the expansion of software development facilities and market development of the products.