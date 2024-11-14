Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Groarc Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 02.00 p.m. to consider and approve: a) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 and Limited Review report thereon; b) Any other item. Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome and Financial Results for Quarter and six months ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

TELESYS SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 02.00 p.m. to consider and approve: 1. The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and LRR report thereon; and 2. Any other item. Enclosed herewith BM Outcome dated 14.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024) Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

TELESYS SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at 02.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Annual Audited Report thereon; 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; and 4) Any other item. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 02.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company. Read less.. ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024