The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF is ₹29.33 and ₹36.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25